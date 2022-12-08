Empty Stocking Fund: Grandmother raising child alone faces challenges

This Christmas, Yasmin is taking on the role of full-time grandmother. With her daughter no longer in the picture, Yasmin is now raising her granddaughter Morgan by herself. At just seven years old, Morgan’s life has completely changed. Yasmin considers herself Morgan’s mother now after everything that has happened.

While Yasmin was more than happy to take in her granddaughter, she is having a little bit of trouble staying afloat financially. It can be challenging paying for a young child with just a single income, and Yasmin is starting to feel the effects of that. Yasmin has turned to the Empty Stocking Fund because she feels as if she has run out of options. All she wants is for Morgan to have a Merry Christmas after what she has been through.