Empty Stocking Fund: Grandmother raising child alone faces challenges

By Anthony Belinfante
34 minutes ago

This Christmas, Yasmin is taking on the role of full-time grandmother. With her daughter no longer in the picture, Yasmin is now raising her granddaughter Morgan by herself. At just seven years old, Morgan’s life has completely changed. Yasmin considers herself Morgan’s mother now after everything that has happened.

While Yasmin was more than happy to take in her granddaughter, she is having a little bit of trouble staying afloat financially. It can be challenging paying for a young child with just a single income, and Yasmin is starting to feel the effects of that. Yasmin has turned to the Empty Stocking Fund because she feels as if she has run out of options. All she wants is for Morgan to have a Merry Christmas after what she has been through.

Raising Morgan by herself has also been difficult for Yasmin because of Morgan’s health problems. When buying clothes for Morgan, Yasmin has to consider her granddaughter’s condition, something most parents don’t have to deal with.

With Morgan’s condition, she can only wear cotton clothing, but cannot wear blue because of the dye. With these demands, shopping can become difficult, and even expensive.

The Empty Stocking Fund would be able to provide Morgan with not only what she wants, but what she needs as well.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Grandmother raising child alone faces challenges

