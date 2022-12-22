Empty Stocking Fund: Donations a lifesaver that put smiles on kids' faces

Kristen is thankful for the Empty Stocking Fund and what it has been able to do for her family. Once a single mother, Kristen relied on the help from the Empty Stocking Fund to purchase Christmas presents for her three children. Since Kristen is now married, she no longer has to worry about how she will provide for her children. But she will never forget how the Empty Stocking Fund helped her family in the past.

Back when she was the sole provider for her children, Kristen knew she needed help. There was no way that she would be able to buy Christmas presents along with keeping a roof over her family’s head.