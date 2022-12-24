Empty Stocking Fund: Another year of Christmas giving helps family of four

Jeanine and her family are grateful for everyone that donates to the Empty Stocking Fund. The Cane family are no strangers to the Empty Stocking Fund. Jeanine and her three children, ages two to four, participated in the program last year. As a single mother with limited income, Jeanine felt like reaching out to the Empty Stocking Fund was the best thing to do so that she could provide Christmas presents for her children.

The Empty Stocking Fund helped Jeanine when she needed it the most. She was going through a hard time both personally and financially, and did not know where to turn.