Empty Stocking Fund: After losing husband, single mother of three thankful for giving

Mariah does not know what she would do without the Empty Stocking Fund. Losing her husband earlier this year, life has been hard for Mariah. Providing for three children all under the age of 10 alone has not been easy, but hearing about the Empty Stocking Fund has lifted a major weight off of Mariah’s shoulders this holiday season. “[The Empty Stocking Fund has] really, truly helped me,” Mariah said.

The Empty Stocking Fund has given Mariah a sense of peace. She no longer feels helpless knowing that the Empty Stocking Fund will be able to provide presents for her children.