Empty Stocking Fund: After losing husband, single mother of three thankful for giving

Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
1 hour ago

Mariah does not know what she would do without the Empty Stocking Fund. Losing her husband earlier this year, life has been hard for Mariah. Providing for three children all under the age of 10 alone has not been easy, but hearing about the Empty Stocking Fund has lifted a major weight off of Mariah’s shoulders this holiday season. “[The Empty Stocking Fund has] really, truly helped me,” Mariah said.

The Empty Stocking Fund has given Mariah a sense of peace. She no longer feels helpless knowing that the Empty Stocking Fund will be able to provide presents for her children.

“I wasn’t sure how I was going to make it, much less provide toys for my kids at Christmas,” Mariah said.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Or click here:

Donors

In memory of Zola, Don, Jesse and Bob $300

In memory of friends who passed away this year $150

Anonymous $100

In memory of Vinny, Love Norman and Jeannie $100

Santa McGucken $500

In honor of Pope and Catherine Sears $60

In honor of Sandy Dennis and Kathy Dutko from the MND Group $60

In memory of J. Erv Sloan $100

In honor of Eleanor Mills and in memory of Al Wing $100

Carolyn and Bob Ernest $100

Clate and Belle Ralston $200

Martha Parsons $200

In loving memory of J. Robert Logan, Jr. by his brothers, Lawton & Clarkson $50

In loving memory of Mrs. Helen Gignillant Connerat, Mother, Col. and Mrs. Joseph A. Logan, Sr., parents, by Dr. and Mrs. J. Robert Logan, Sr. $50

