Walker Dalton, an Emmy-nominated producer, was announced as the commission's new executive director in a press release Thursday. Dalton most recently worked as Savannah College of Art and Design's content director, leading teams on art and film projects, according to the press release.

"I look forward to jumping in and working with the SRFC staff, our stakeholders in the region, the entertainment production community and others to help support and grow this industry in our region," Dalton said in the release.

Dalton's Emmy nomination was for his work on Jay Leno's Garage, a TV series where Leno conducted reviews of cars and motorcycles. At SCAD, Dalton completed the school's first feature-length documentary titled Letters From Andre, which covers the life of former Vogue creative director and editor André Leon Talley.

"Walker Dalton comes to the Savannah Regional Film Commission with extensive industry experience, established connections in the industry and a bright vision for the future of entertainment," said Trip Tollison, Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO, in the release.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Emmy-nominated producer, who worked on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage,’ to lead Savannah film commission

