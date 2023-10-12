Emmy-nominated producer, who worked on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage,’ to lead Savannah film commission

Credit: Savannah Economic Development Authority

Credit: Savannah Economic Development Authority

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Evan Lasseter – Savannah Morning News
17 minutes ago

The Savannah Regional Film Commission will have its new executive director come this November.

Walker Dalton, an Emmy-nominated producer, was announced as the commission's new executive director in a press release Thursday. Dalton most recently worked as Savannah College of Art and Design's content director, leading teams on art and film projects, according to the press release.

"I look forward to jumping in and working with the SRFC staff, our stakeholders in the region, the entertainment production community and others to help support and grow this industry in our region," Dalton said in the release.

ExploreHow the TV & film tax credit turned Georgia into Hollywood of the South

Dalton's Emmy nomination was for his work on Jay Leno's Garage, a TV series where Leno conducted reviews of cars and motorcycles. At SCAD, Dalton completed the school's first feature-length documentary titled Letters From Andre, which covers the life of former Vogue creative director and editor André Leon Talley.

"Walker Dalton comes to the Savannah Regional Film Commission with extensive industry experience, established connections in the industry and a bright vision for the future of entertainment," said Trip Tollison, Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO, in the release.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Emmy-nominated producer, who worked on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage,’ to lead Savannah film commission

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Service is beaming teachers into Georgia classrooms amid staff shortage5h ago

Credit: AP

Why are Phillies so much better than Braves in October?
9h ago

Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
4h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Gary Sinise Foundation presents custom-built home to Ranger wounded in Afghanistan in...
21m ago
Savannah artist’s resources depleted by rheumatoid arthritis as she awaits disability...
Savannah rallies support for its Jewish community after Hamas attacks
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
5h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top