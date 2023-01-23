ajc logo
Effingham County adds fire stations, announces road improvements

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
3 hours ago

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) last week in which four roads will get a facelift.

The grant from the state is just over $1 million with a 30% match. A portion of Old Augusta Road, Belmont Glen, Gracen Road and 1.6 miles of Silver Hill Church Road will be resurfaced.

Effingham County also introduced two fire and rescue stations to the community. The new units improve the county’s response time and gives them the ability to handle multiple fire outbreaks if necessary.

"We are excited for the relocation of the Guyton area station from the old elementary school on Sixth Avenue to a new, purpose-built station on Hwy 119 South,” said Capt. Hannah Jenkins. “This new location places the station close to the Guyton roundabout, providing easy response capabilities in all directions."

The department hopes to move in February.

Residents in Rincon can see construction on a new station on Hodgeville Road near Belmont Glen and is getting one step closer to opening as paving was completed last week.

Chief Clint Hodges called it a cost saving move where some will see their ISO rating go from 10 to 3, saving residents on their insurance costs. The staff hopes to move in late March.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Effingham County adds fire stations, announce road improvements

