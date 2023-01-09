Echoes of the pandemic push Kate's Club to expand for Coastal Georgia's grieving children

According to data from Kate’s Corner, there are an estimated 18,000 bereaved children in Coastal Georgia and close to 6,000 in Chatham County.

With the growth in numbers that resulted in a jump in member applications from an average of 20 to over 50, the team at Kate’s Corner knew it was time to expand their services. They reached out to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) in hopes of gaining grant money that would support the endeavor and signed a contract with the DBHDD with the sole objective of getting Kate’s Club to other parts of Georgia that have high rates of bereaved children.

Kate’s Corner organizes purely group-based recreational and therapeutic in-person and virtual programming to guide bereaved children, whether it’s in spaces that they manage or reaching kids through grief groups implemented in schools.

Studies show that bereaved children are at an increased risk of disrupted development. Unaddressed childhood grief and trauma can lead to short and long-term obstacles including, but not limited to, decreased academic performance, mental health issues and early mortality.

“Talking to our families and talking to the staff, what they've heard from families over the years is that a lot of people appreciate our services. Not only how they help them in their groups specifically, but additionally, how it can improve overall quality of life too,” said Meagan Chong, the marketing and communications associate.

Beyond its clubhouse programs that are open to children and teens aged 5 to 18, they also have outreach programs like education workshops for professionals, a hub for parents and caregivers and a young adult program for people ages 18 to 30 who have lost someone.

“There are underlying therapeutic elements around building coping skills, building skills around how to actually understand your grief and how it changes over time and how you process it, which also changes as you get older,” Aman said.

“And then most importantly, how to share it. How to talk about it. How to normalize it, so that you're not ‘others.’ Because the feeling that most bereaved children have is the feeling of being isolated and alone, so the purpose of Kate’s Club is to counter that.”

As the organization gears up to expand to Savannah by Spring 2023, the team is working to get to know Coastal Georgia. They identified Risley Middle School in Brunswick as a school that has a significant need for their work and will begin presenting their programming in January. The plan is to use Risley as its policy school to observe what they possibly need to change and what is working well so they can better serve counties like Chatham.

Through outreach and meetings with school boards, Alneata Kemp, regional program coordinator for Coastal Georgia, said it was easy for board members to identify a school where the need for Kate’s Club is significant.

“I say that it was easy, but honestly it wasn't easy at all, because they shared that it is needed in all of their schools — elementary, middle and high schools. And that is because of the pandemic and mental health and just so many experiences that our children have faced within the last couple of years.”

For Kemp, the chance to contribute to the organization's expansion is an answered prayer. Kemp shared that she and her husband’s 9-year-old daughter Courtney died from an undiagnosed heart disease. The community that surrounded and supported them through their grief is one that she hopes everyone can experience, and she’s seen firsthand through her other daughter how the resources that the organization provides can heal.

“Because of the tools that I've even been able to gather from Kate's Club, even since being here, I have been able to make sure that she has the support and the help that she needs,” Kemp said. “There's a passion that I have, and I mean so make sure that every child, every family, every school, every person that I may encounter, that they are given some of the tools that they need to make sure that their children their families are taken care of.”

