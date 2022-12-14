BreakingNews
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
44 minutes ago

On Thursday, the first annual Holiday Fest at the Park at Eastern Wharf celebrates the holiday season with Savannah’s 10-piece “Naughty or Nice Holiday Band,” local food trucks, Thompson Savannah’s mobile bar offering “Naughty or Nice” drinks, a vintage holiday photo booth, face-painting with Mamie Ruth, an interactive reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and photos with Santa.

The “Naughty or Nice Holiday Band” is led by veteran Savannah musicians Isaac Smith, Laiken Williams and Antwan Smalls, along with an exciting assortment of musical guests. The 10-piece supergroup includes guitar, bass, violin, keys, drums, vocalists and three backing singers from Savannah’s gospel community. The band will perform two sets of contemporary and classic holiday songs across multiple genres, including Motown, Gospel and Folk.

Among the food trucks on site will be BowTie BBQ, Pie Society, and Starship Ice Cream.

IF YOU GO

What: Holiday Fest at the Park at Eastern Wharf

When: Thursday from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Eastern Wharf, 1 Altamaha St.

Cost: Free

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Eastern Wharf brings the Naughty or Nice Holiday Band to celebrate the holiday season

