Eastern Wharf brings the Naughty or Nice Holiday Band to celebrate the holiday season

The “Naughty or Nice Holiday Band” is led by veteran Savannah musicians Isaac Smith, Laiken Williams and Antwan Smalls, along with an exciting assortment of musical guests. The 10-piece supergroup includes guitar, bass, violin, keys, drums, vocalists and three backing singers from Savannah’s gospel community. The band will perform two sets of contemporary and classic holiday songs across multiple genres, including Motown, Gospel and Folk.

Among the food trucks on site will be BowTie BBQ, Pie Society, and Starship Ice Cream.