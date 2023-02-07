Drag, Dolly and Dogs: 'Night of 1,000 Dollys' at Club One supports Savannah dog rescue

Credit: Rex Perry / The Tennessean Credit: Rex Perry / The Tennessean

“It’s one of those things that’s a huge end goal, and then you get there,” said Rachel Weymouth, the marketing and event coordinator for Renegade Paws Rescue. “And then you realize the work really starts now.”

There is much that needs to be done with the new facility on top of the normal responsibilities of the rescue. That’s why fundraisers are so important. Fortunately, Renegade and Savannah Sweet Tease are no strangers to working with each other.

Magnolia said Savannah Sweet Tease has been helping with fundraisers since before Renegade Paws Rescue started. “When Jennifer [Taylor] was with Coastal Pet Rescue, we did our first fundraiser with our first calendar which was so much fun.”

Jennifer Taylor, the founder of Renegade Paws Rescue, has enjoyed the evolution of their partnership. “I met the troupe when I did a home visit for one of their members [applying to adopt] a dog.” That turned into naming an entire litter of puppies after members of Savannah Sweet Tease.

Credit: Courtesy of Valentin Sivyakov Credit: Courtesy of Valentin Sivyakov

After Taylor started Renegade, Savannah Sweet Tease continued that partnership. “In 2020, which was our first fundraiser with them,” said Magnolia, “We hit the ground running. It was so much fun, and we just kept doing it after that.”

Magnolia said they typically have two fundraiser shows a year that benefits Renegade as well as an annual calendar featuring some of their performers paired with adoptable animals or former foster dogs that are considered alumni now. The calendar has become something everyone involved looks forward to creating each year. “Posing with puppies? I can’t not do that,” said Magnolia.

Copies of the third calendar collaboration between Renegade Paws Rescue and Savannah Sweet Tease will be available during the show. Renegade will also have a booth with information for anyone considering adopting or joining the pool of fosters. Magnolia said a portion of the door proceeds will also go to Renegade.

“We just want there to be as many people as possible to enjoy a show of Dolly Parton with us with a wonderful addition of raising money for one of the best local rescues.”

Credit: Courtesy of Valentin Sivyakov Credit: Courtesy of Valentin Sivyakov

Savannah Sweet Tease presents "I Will Always Love You: Night of 1,000 Dolly's" on Thursday at Club One, 1 Jefferson Street. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $30 for VIP. You can purchase tickets at ClubOne-Online.com/events.

IF YOU GO

What: I Will Always Love You: Night of 1,000 Dolly’s

When: Thursday at 9 p.m.; doors open at 8:30

Where: Club One, 1 Jefferson St.

Tickets: $20 to $30

Info: ClubOne-Online.com/events

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Drag, Dolly and Dogs: 'Night of 1,000 Dollys' at Club One supports Savannah dog rescue