'Do the right thing': Director Spike Lee backs Sen. Warnock at rally before Election Day

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Nearly 200 people gathered outside Savannah's Bethel A.M.E Baptist Church to support incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock on Sunday night. With only two days before Election Day, Warnock enlisted the help of Hollywood stars in his final stretch.

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee and Emmy Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield joined Warnock as they rallied the crowd to vote for the pastor and Savannah native.

Both graduates of Morehouse College, Lee made a callback to his 1989 comedy-drama "Do the Right Thing" to urge voters to mobilize and do what they can to "turn the tide."

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

"I'm a big sports fan as we know, and I've been to many a Knicks game where I thought the game was won," Lee said.  "Until the whistle blows, this thing is not done ... until we cross the ribbon."

Whitfield read "Today is Ours, Let's Live it," a poem by actress and poet Ruby Dee that focuses on the immediacy of now. She ended the poem with, "Is faith asleep? Let's wake it. Because this day — November the eighth — that day is ours. Let's take it."

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

In what is likely to be his last rally and last visit to Savannah before Election Day, Warnock reminisced on growing up in Savannah, specifically in Kayton Homes public housing and emphasized the work he has accomplished in the Senate so far.

He also discussed his opponent Herschel Walker, noting the controversies that have plagued the former football player.

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

"I love this job not because I love politics ... but because I'm in love with change," Warnock said. "Herschel Walker was an amazing football player. I grew up in the 1980s; he could razzle and dazzle you on the field. But we're on a different field tonight. And the people of Georgia need a different kind of champion."

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Do the right thing': Director Spike Lee backs Sen. Warnock at rally before Election Day

