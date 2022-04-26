District growth, school culture covered by candidates in school board District 8 forum

Questions and answers have been modified for clarification. claclar·i·fi·ca·tion

What issues have you identified that you believe your district needs to address both in academic programming as well as extra offerings? Share with us and please be specific in your suggestions for improvement.

Howard-Hall: "It's very important that we really put our funding out... that we start from the bottom up, we start at the beginning as far as pre-K .We really need early education programs. As we continue to grow, we really need to take a look at determining whether we need an additional high school in District 8. We currently have a K-8 school in District 8.

Polley: "(With) the growth in District 8, we are going to need another high school. I'd also expand to make sure that those programs that those choice schools have, all of those programs are accessible at every high school; it shouldn't just be a choice school."

Do you see yourself as representative of the community or the representative of the school system?

Howard-Hall: "I'm very active and involved in the community because when it comes to my community, I don't see district lines; they are invisible. I look at the community as a whole."

Polley: "As an elected official, I'm a representative of those people who voted me in it. It'll be my job to hold the superintendent accountable for implementing policies and that is my job. I am responsible to constituents."

What is your plan, if you have one, to advocate for higher living wages for district staff or do you not believe that this is the way forward? What would you prefer to do?

Polley: "I do not feel that (teacher salary) necessarily is always the reason why people leave. I've had a lot of conversations with many teachers and salary is not often the number one reason that they're leaving. They're leaving because they don't feel supported in their job. We should never have a teacher, a paraprofessional, custodian, transportation worker (or) anybody feel uncomfortable voicing grievances. We would need to change the culture and I think it's a culture change to retain the staff."

Howard-Hall: I have seen substitute teachers and paraprofessionals do an excellent job in the classroom, but are unable get a teacher certification because of a test. There needs to be a way so those people can pest the test and become classroom teachers.

As you both mentioned, there are a lot of factors that contribute to student academic success.

Can you specifically name what you believe those factors to be and how you will work with the board to strengthen to close this?

Polley: "I don't think it's there's one single policy that's gonna get us through that 70%. We need to work with state agencies. We need to work with our mayors in all these different jurisdictions. We need to work with county government and we need to support the teachers. We need to give teachers the tools that they need (in order) to recognize when the child is struggling. We need to give teachers the ability to have one on one individualized learning because I don't think this is a we need to have this plan for all children to fit in this category."

Howard-Hall: "That is why we really need to concentrate on students who rose as opposed to the overhaul the overall academic achievement."

All questions and answers from the forum can be viewed by going to the Voices For Schools Facebook page.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: District growth, school culture covered by candidates in school board District 8 forum