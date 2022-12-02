Defendants argue that Lee Michael Creely 'caused his own demise' by overdosing on drugs in jail

Credit: John Carrington/Savannah Morning News Credit: John Carrington/Savannah Morning News

“The Medical Defendants contend they have uncovered evidence in support of this new affirmative defense based on documents produced in discovery casting doubt on the cause of death and raising the possibility that Creely knowingly and voluntarily acted in such a way that he caused his own demise,”’ reads the report and recommendation filed on Nov. 22.

As previously reported by SMN, an initial autopsy by the GBI and a subsequent review by the Chatham County District Attorney's Office supported the defendant's claim, concluding that Creely died of a fentanyl overdose.

A second autopsy performed by Dr. Charles Pugh, the physician who blew the whistle on Corizon, Chatham County's previous private healthcare provider, also concluded Creely died of a fentanyl overdose.

The Claiborne Law Firm, which represents Creely’s longtime girlfriend Jessica Hodges in the lawsuit, however, argue how Creely died, whether of a fentanyl withdrawal or overdose, doesn't matter.

Credit: Photo courtesy of The Claiborne Firm, PC Credit: Photo courtesy of The Claiborne Firm, PC

"As this Court knows well, the question in the Eleventh Circuit whether a person in custody dies of an overdose...is whether the Defendants were deliberately indifferent to the serious medical needs of the decedent. In our circuit — as well as the large majority across the country — a defendant who is responsible for a detainee’s health remains liable whether that detainee dies of an overdose or withdrawal," reads a court document, an opposition to the defendants' motion for leave to file amended answer, filed by the Claiborne Law Firm in Aug. 2022.

The findings of Lt. Tanya Jacques, a Chatham County Jail internal affairs investigator tasked with investigating Creely's death, supported the plaintiff's claim.

“Through interviews and the review of video footage from Sep. 3 through Sep. 6, 2020, violations of policy/procedure were found,” “Security checks were not conducted properly, census check, general conduct, and medical protocol for an individual detoxing was not followed.”

In the last month, the federal court judge has dismissed multiple defendants, including three CorrectHealth nurses and three Chatham County Detention Center Sheriff Deputies.

Founder and owner of Correcthealth LLC Carlo Musso and CorrectHealth Chatham’s health services administrator Karen Forchette, Chatham County, and four Sheriff Deputies and one Correcthealth Nurse remain as defendants in the suit.

A hearing hasn’t been scheduled for the case in federal court yet.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Defendants argue that Lee Michael Creely 'caused his own demise' by overdosing on drugs in jail