Decades later, Bryan residents still can't get county's attention for Mill Creek Church Road

Residents have been waiting 30 years to have the road paved. Eventually, they agreed to give the county a piece of land to jumpstart the project.

That was 15 years ago.

To make matters worse, Singleton said one county commissioner suggested digging up a couple graves in the nearby cemetery to make way for the road. Singleton’s mother, Elizabeth Singleton, is buried there. She died from an allergic reaction to penicillin while being treated after a car accident at just 41-years old. Singleton said excavating her grave is non-negotiable.

“I was told they need 60 feet but this road is wide enough,” said Singleton. “It’s a pretty good size. They have the space they need.”

While Hyundai and its needs seem to be dictating many infrastructure projects in the area, the road is not related to the incoming EV plant. Resident Ella Moore said her father initiated talks of getting the road paved some three decades ago, but talks stalled afterwards.

"My dad would go to the meetings and they came and measured the land as far as what they needed to pave the road and that is far as daddy got with it," said Moore. "At that point in time, he had enough people to support but it was a lack of commissioners pushing it forward. You have to stay on top of them to push it forward."

After attending a county commissioner meeting recently, Moore said she thinks the county is headed in the right direction with the project. Carter Infinger, head of the Bryan County Board of Commissioners, said the next step is to conduct a study of the road.

"I am going to sign the resolution for the phase two planning - it is a task order for surveying and preliminary design with Thomas and Hutton," said Infinger.

Many projects in the pipeline

That is not the only infrastructure concern in the county.

Juanita Heard lives in the Black Creek community and worries about future road projects related to the Hyundai EV plant.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will add a frontage road to help facilitate traffic in and out of the plant, as well as several roundabouts along U.S. 280.

Construction on Interstate 16 at Cuyler Road will tie into the frontage road. A proposal from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a two-lane road, complete with three roundabouts. Each will take a couple years to complete and construction on Cuyler Road is not expected to begin until 2025.

She fears more traffic will make it difficult for residents in her area to leave. She has the solution but needs county officials to jump on board.

“There is another road right now that is like a little access point and you can access it from inside here if they go ahead and actually make it an official road,” said Heard. “I hope that they open it up.”

Heard is part of a steering committee that provides feedback to the planning and zoning department for Bryan County. She shared her family roots, hoping it will move the staff to be sensitive when considering industrial zoning around their community.

“I’ve been working directly with one person and I conveyed that to them,” said Heard. “That person has been working with me directly about setting up a website about the historical nature of Groover Hill. I've given her all of the background and everything, so they know about my family’s heritage."

Her ancestor, Neil Jernigan, founded the 200-acre community. Some residents are kinfolk and Heard lives in the ancestral home passed down to her.

Heard said she was shocked to learn of the Hyundai plant. Although she is not opposed to it, she hopes her community will be considered in future planning.

“I just happened to get up and see on the news that they were having a big project that was coming this way and it was going to affect us,” said Heard. “We did not want to go commercial. I did not want to have them come in and do eminent domain on us. We love our homes. We love where we are.”

