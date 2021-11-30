Singleton said when was hired for the position, he accepted a three-year commitment. He served in the role for the last two and a half years. "I took this job as a three year contract and my charge was to help the library become more sustainable" he said.

Credit: Live Oak Public Libraries

He replaced Tom Sloan, who served as executive director from August 2018 until his contract was terminated on July 25, 2019. Singleton is the fourth executive since 2016.

Singleton said the main reason for his retirement was because he wants to be closer to family. He also said another factor was because a new budget year will start in January. "I think it is only fair for the new person to have input on the budget from the beginning and the end," he said.

Singleton said a search committee of the Regional Library Board of Trustees is in the process of interviewing candidates for the next executive director position. The goal is to bring someone to Savannah for an in-person interview during the next two-to-three weeks.

Singleton plans to retire in North Carolina. "I think we brought the organization to a good place," he said. "So we can really think about the future and what is possible."

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: David Singleton retires as executive director at Live Oak Public Libraries