Dangerous Roads: Eight pedestrians killed on Chatham County roads in 2022, thus far

On Oct. 3, at 10:40 a.m., Jonathan Beck, 36, sprinted into traffic at the intersection of White Bluff Road and Abercorn Street, according to witnesses. He was struck by a woman driving a Ford Explorer. The accident remains under investigation.

Two weeks later on Oct. 17, a Savannah Police officer responded to a call of “a report of a person laying in the middle of the road” at the intersection of I-516 (northbound) and Ogeechee Road. The initial investigation, according to an SPD press release, indicated that Mya Lewis, 20, was near the left side of the northbound lanes when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene. She later died at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Local singer among those injured

On July 17 at 6:46 p.m., a tire came off a westbound 2008 Gray Toyota Highlander SUV and struck Edith Fields at Staley Avenue. Two witnesses at the scene said they saw the front right tire come loose, fly out of the wheel well and strike the pedestrian, but they did not see the car hit any bumps or curbs. Fields was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where she died from blunt force trauma to the head and upper torso. The traffic investigation the accident was caused by an equipment failure.

On April 12, a bicycle accident left renowned local singer Maggie Evans in the hospital in critical condition. Two pedestrians were killed in traffic incidents in Georgetown and downtown Savannah a little over a week later. The Georgetown death happened along Grove Point Road. The downtown Savannah incident involved a 2003 Ford Expedition that was traveling north on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Hall Street and struck a pedestrian, who was close to or in the crosswalk, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

In March, Chatham County Police found a man lying face down and unresponsive on Skidaway Road at Elmhurst Avenue. In February, a pedestrian was killed at the corner of Ogeechee Road and Wright Avenue.

