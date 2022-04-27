Crime, accountability discussed at Chatham County Recorder's Court judge candidate forum

During the forum, candidates each answered five questions, about who they are, why they're running, and where they stand on certain issues. Here are their responses:

Why are you running for Recorder’s court judge?

Anthony Burton: Bonds. That's the reason Burton said he is running. The former Chatham County District Attorney said the judges were more lenient with who they were letting out of jail when COVID-19 hit. Burton said during his time in the DA's office, he saw accused killers, rapists and drug users being released during the pandemic. "When they were released, they reoffended," Burton said. "I personally saw this as a assistant district attorney." Burton gave the example of a violent offender arrested for trafficking cocaine being released and later bashed an older woman's head in with a pipe. "I got tired of being right, so I decided it's time to do the right thing." Burton said. "I'm running on bonds and this radical idea that we need to follow the law as written and as intended."

Joe Huffman: As a former Savannah police officer, a litigator and a current judge, Huffman said he is used to helping people and wants to put the skills he's used in those roles to use in Recorder's Court. "I've seen things done the wrong way, as an attorney, as an attorney, as a police officer, and as a judge, I've seen things done the wrong way. And I've seen them done the right way," Huffman said, encouraging people to see how he runs his court in Garden City Municipal Court. "Come see how I operate. Come see how I act. You'll see why I want to be in Recorder's Court as a judge, based on how I perform. You should have competence and trust that I will continue to do that."

Richard Sanders: Sanders said he's wanted to be a lawyer since he was a kid and to help people and advocate for the little guy. "As I continued on my journey to become a lawyer, and finally becoming a lawyer, I started appearing in court started and seeing that the real ability to help people was the judge — the person making the decisions," said the Bloomingdale Municipal Court Judge during the forum. Sanders sees serving on Recorder's Court as a way to help people and affect change on a larger scale.

How will you work with offenders who cannot pay their fines

Burton: Before answering, Burton noted the constitution, specifically amendment 8, protects against excessive fines. He also noted under Georgia law, you have to do an inquiry. "So it's not that you come in and say, I don't want to pay a fine or anything like that. You have to ask questions, after they have raised that issue to you. So you know, how much do you make? Are you working? Do you have a place to live? Those kinds of things." Burton said in his experience with the DA's office, they would typically offer community service. The office would offer community service at $10 an hour, meaning if you had a $100 fine, you would complete 10 hours of community service in the county. "Judges should also keep in mind is if you give $100 ticket, you've got surcharges and fees," Burton said. "It's something you have to keep in mind when someone has to pay."

Huffman: "That's based on the premise that everything has to result in a fine. And quite honestly, that's probably an inadequate mindset to have when you're dealing with cases such as traffic. Not everybody found to be guilty of committing an offense or a violation deserves to have a fine. There are other ways to be held accountable," he said, adding he's seen situations where a fine is a financial setback for people. "That strikes you as something that if you go ahead with the fine, you set this person up for failure, when the goal is to never see that person in court,"

Huffman said, before listing fines, options such as community service could be an option. "You can get creative with how you hold individuals accountable, if it comes at the end of their case that they need to be held accountable...So as a judge, I will continue to do as I have done, which is get creative."

Sanders: Sanders noted Recorder's Court is the court where people are most likely to come, even if it's with a loved one. "You want a judge that is going to understand that and is going to realize that is the court that their family members are most likely to come in contact with," he said. "I think the idea of just assuming that everyone that comes in Recorder's Court leaves with a fine is a bad premise. I think the idea is that as a Recorder's Court judge, as a judge in municipal court, you have the ability to affect sentencing."

Sanders said he tries to get to the root of the issue to deter them from coming back to court, adding that paying a fine may not be enough of a deterrent. For some people, a fine isn't enough of a punishment. "Some people can't afford the fine and yet that is a punishment that is a deterrent," Sanders said, adding that alternative sentencing such as community service or traffic school is a way to avoid fines.

Credit: Raisa Habersham/The Savannah Morning News Credit: Raisa Habersham/The Savannah Morning News

Give example of case you worked on that required out-of-the-box thinking or creative resolution?

Burton: Burton said while working in the Chatham County DA's office, he created a drug possession pretrial diversion. "If you are an addict and need help, it's going to show," he said. "It's not something you need a felony conviction for." Through the program, the person signed a statement that listed the offense and agreed to go one year without a new drug-related arrest and have a clean drug screen. If they did that, then the case was dismissed.

"That is one program, I think, that has had the most impact because it had the most people sign up for it," Burton said. "It made it to where it helped the state and system take cases out of backlog, but it helps people because we don’t want to have people with a felony conviction for drug possession".

Joe Huffman: Huffman gave three examples of how he's come up with creative resolutions, including allowing one person to resolve a ticket through a diversion program. In another instance, instead of fining someone for not having their license, he instead gave them 90 days to get it. "There is no benefit in finding someone guilty even after they get their license, because it then resuspends their license."

In the third example, he allowed a man to serve his jail sentence on weekends because the man worked during the week. "He turned himself in Friday night and was released Sunday," Huffman said. "He served time in a creative way to be held accountable and continued to be a productive citizen."

Richard Sanders: Sanders said he recently had a younger driver in his court who was doing well in education. "Rather than assessing a fine, I had them write an essay about speeding and had them go take pictures on crossings on the side of the road," he said. Sanders said he lectured the driver and had them submit the materials to the court. "If I have an individual in front of me that has drug issues or substance abuse issues, then frankly let's go get them treatment," he said. "I often try to think outside the proverbial box for sentencing."

Crime and recidivism is hot topic in Chatham County. What would you do to reduce this?

Burton: Before answering, Burton said Chatham County has a high recidivism rate. "We are being second, third, fourth and fifth chance to death," he said, adding he's seen the notices about crime under his Nextdoor app. "I'm not giving people fifth chances, I'm going to stop it where they're showing they're committed to this life of crime," Burton said. "We don't need cookie cutter solutions."

Joe Huffman: Huffman said he'd handle recidivism with bond, but specifically getting creative with bond conditions. "Just because you give someone a bond doesn't mean they get out there are conditions," he said. Huffman said he'd add conditions that emphasis the seriousness of the offense to the person who committed it. "Ultimately, have to get creative," he said. "The easiest answer is to lock them up. if you address it that way you should reconsider being a judge."

Richard Sanders: "You have to address the individual. You have to get to the root cause of the problem," Sanders said, adding the way you do that is through creative sentencing. "Maybe it is jail, a fine, treatment, community service — It has to be individualized based on that person in front of you and their circumstances." Sanders said the idea is the sentencing and bond conditions should be a deterrent.

These answers were shortened for length and edited for clarity. The full forum can be viewed on The Savannah Jaycee's Facebook page. Readers can visit their respective candidate websites for more information about their campaigns.

