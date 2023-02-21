Creating a safe space: Poetry Open Mic Night brings consistent outlet for Savannah poets

Indeed, says poet Liam Higgins, who has yet to miss a Monday night, “A void has been filled, and I’m very grateful.” Poet Megan Alyse echoes this: “When I came here [to Savannah] I was finishing my MFA in poetry and swiftly felt a lack of literary community here. All I wanted was a poetry open mic, but they were nonexistent.”

The inaugural Open Mic Night was Jan. 9 next door to Starland Yard at Two Tides Brewing. The turnout was higher than I anticipated. I arrived early expecting no one to be there and instead, half a dozen people milled around looking for the sign-up sheet. Most people expressed some kind of nervousness. I, too, was feeling vulnerable–in the landscape of COVID, my performance skills were out-of-practice.

The nervous energy dissipated as the night went on and poet after poet was met with applause and cheering. The back room of Two Tides burst at the seams, with folks spilling out into the hallway and balcony. As such, we needed more space and turned to Starland Yard.

The rules of Open Mic Night are sparse: 1) everyone gets five minutes and 2) all experience levels and content are welcome unless it is racist, homophobic, transphobic, or any other -phobia or -ism. We especially welcome voices who have been historically excluded from the literary canon, namely BIPOC and queer writers. Poetry can and should be widely interpreted. The work shared on an average Open Mic Night spans themes, identities, and moods. Like any good art, it is as varied as the human experience.

Love Hinkle, poet, says, “It’s a space where you can let yourself feel things where you can’t a lot of other places, especially places with alcohol and nightlife.”

Sharing our written word into a microphone to a crowd eager to receive it gives poets a platform. Without organized spaces, it’s difficult to find other poets in one’s area. Since poetry is known as a “niche market,” it can be challenging to cultivate a readership, too. Open mic nights and poetry slams are a tried-and-true method to exposing a wider audience to one’s work.

“We have great poets in this city, and we never get an opportunity to hear them," says poet Juliet Rosner. "Getting published as a poet is such a rarity, that it’s really a valuable thing to get together as a community and hear each other’s work.”

The power of poetry being read or performed out loud is evident in the popularity of platforms like Button Poetry, Write Bloody, and Write About Now. These organizations publish books of poetry, but they are most known in popular culture for their viral videos. You have probably seen one shared to your Facebook feed or show up on your YouTube recommendations.

These videos have given rise to poets like Melissa Lozada-Oliva, Rudy Francisco, and Olivia Gatwood. As a child of the internet, this was my introduction to poetry.

When starting Open Mic Night, I expected to discover talented poets, to enjoy performing my work again, and to leave each Monday night inspired. What I could not have predicted, though, is how swiftly friendships would be forged. Each week, I witness connections that go beyond craft or self-promotion.

After all poets have read, we mingle. We discuss each other’s work, books we’re reading, or just our lives. It is commonplace to hear an attendee approach a stranger and say, "hey, I loved your poem, and I really felt that."

They exchange numbers or follow each other on Instagram.

Michael Nguyen sat in the audience for the first time last week and said, “I’ve never experienced life outside of mine, and I can happily say I have now. It feels great to be a part of everyone’s story, everyone’s experience, and really feel what they're going through.”

This is my definition of "safe space." A place where one feels free enough to be brave. Brave enough to let an audience of strangers into their story. And, ultimately, as poet Trinity Tibe put it, “make us all feel a little more certain of the value of our own voices.”

Elle Warren is a poet, copywriter, community builder, workshop and retreat host, and devotee to creativity, experimentation, and authenticity. Her debut collection, "Come Back For A Little Bit," will release in April.

