Bryan County schools are seeing the least amount of COVID-19 cases out of the three districts, percentage wise and in numbers of cases. The ratio of infected students and staff is .043%, with five total number of staff and students testing positive since Oct. 8.

Middle schools within the Bryan County school district have zero cases total.

Meanwhile, the Effingham County school district saw the biggest weekly decline in COVID-positive cases, and, for the second week in a row, has had zero personnel cases. The number of COVID positive students went from 15 to six.

Health experts attribute the overall decline in COVID-19 infections to several factors, including following CDC guidelines for social distancing, the cyclical nature of viruses and an increase in vaccinations.

Since the last week, the tri-county area saw increases in their vaccination rates.

Chatham County saw a 1% increase in both the number of people with one dose and those with two doses. Those rates are now at 56% and 50%, respectively.

Bryan County is now at 53% for those who've had their first dose and 48% for the fully vaccinated. Previously, those numbers were at 39% and 35%.

Effingham County lags behind with rates of 43% and 38%.

Vaccinations are currently available to students age 12 and up. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is awaiting authorization for children in the 5 to 11 year-old age group.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: COVID cases continue downward trend in Chatham, Effingham and Bryan school districts