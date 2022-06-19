Countdown to Election Day 2022: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for the June 21 runoff

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

All Chatham County polling locations will be open for the runoff, although two precincts will vote in different facilities: Voters in precinct 1-05 that normally vote at the Jewish Educational Alliance will instead cast ballots at Jacob G. Smith Elementary School, located at 210 Lamara Drive; and voters in precinct 1-16 that normally vote at Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church will instead cast ballots at the Montgomery Athletic Association, located at 10155 Ferguson Avenue.

A complete list of polling locations is available at the Chatham County Board of Elections website.

Here's what else voters need to know ahead of Tuesday's runoff.

In-person voting

Polling places around the state will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. If voters are in line by 7 p.m., they can stay until they cast their ballot.

Unlike early voting, in-person voting on Election Day must be done at an assigned polling place. Voters can find their polling place at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Unlike the primary, voters will not have the option to choose which party's ballot to cast. If they voted on a Democratic ballot in the primary, they'll only have the option to vote for the Democratic candidates in the runoff, and vice versa.

However, if a voter is registered to vote but didn't cast a ballot in the primary, they may pick any ballot and vote in the runoff.

A few things are prohibited at the polls. Under Georgia law, it is illegal to carry firearms within 150 feet of a polling place, or, if a line extends out the door of the polling place, within 150 feet of the end of the line.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Bring a state ID to vote

Those planning to cast an in-person ballot must present a photo ID at the polling place.

Valid forms of identification include a Georgia driver’s license — even if it is expired — a passport, military photo ID, an ID from any federal or state body of government, a government employee photo ID, or tribal photo ID.

Voters cannot wear clothing promoting any political candidates or political slogans, including facemasks.

Voters who show up to polling places but do not meet all the requirements can request a provisional ballot. Provisional voters must present a photo ID to the county registrar's office within three days of the election to have their ballots counted.

How to get a provisional ballot

If a voter is told by a poll worker their eligibility cannot be determined, the voter has a right to request a provisional ballot.

If a voter shows up to the wrong precinct, they can either go to the correct precinct or, if it is after 5 p.m., cast a provisional ballot at the incorrect precinct.

Any votes cast by a provisional ballot in the wrong precinct will not be counted unless it is cast between 5 p.m and 7 p.m. Otherwise, you'll be instructed to go to the correct precinct.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

How to return an absentee ballot

Georgia's 2021 voting reforms, widely known as SB 202, altered the time to request absentee ballots.

There’s no way to request an absentee ballot at this point, but for those who have yet to return their absentee ballot, there are a couple of options. Mail, at this point, is risky. Ballots won't be accepted after polls close on election day.

Voters can also turn in the completed ballot to the Voter Registration Office, located at 1117 Eisenhower Dr, Suite E before 7 p.m. on election day.

If a voter decides they'd rather vote in person instead of casting their not-yet-returned absentee ballot, they must bring the absentee ballot to the polls and have an elections official spoil it before casting an in-person ballot.

Voters can check the status of absentee ballots at mvp.sos.ga.gov. If a voter has mailed a completed ballot, but it has not yet been accepted, voters can appear in person to cancel the ballot and cast their vote in person on Election Day.

Can I still use ballot drop boxes?

Absentee ballot drop boxes can no longer be utilized on election day.

The drop boxes were officially codified by 2021's SB 202 elections bill, but it also restricted their use to early voting, which ended Friday.

The drop boxes were originally an emergency measure put into place in 2020 for those who didn’t want to risk exposure to COVID by voting in person or risk their ballot arriving late in the mail.

Previously, the boxes were required to be on government property with 24/7 camera surveillance. They never closed, and voters could drop off ballots at any time.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Countdown to Election Day 2022: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for the June 21 runoff