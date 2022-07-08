ajc logo
Could have seen it coming? Car crashes at new Islands Expressway bridge hours after opening

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
21 minutes ago

Less than seven hours after the new Islands Expressway bridge over the Wilmington River opened, two cars collided at the entrance to the Causton Bluff neighborhood, a gated community whose residents long expressed concern that the bridge's design, which did not include safety measures such as stop sign or a traffic light at the intersection of East President Street and Causton Harbor Drive, was a disaster waiting to happen.

According to Betsy Nolen, spokesperson for the Chatham County Police Department, a CCPD officer came upon the scene of a car crash at 6:28 a.m. A driver exiting the Causton Bluff neighborhood on Causton Harbor Drive t-boned a Chatham County vehicle, traveling westward, at the foot of the bridge. The driver of the Chatham County vehicle was transported to Memorial University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was not injured and was cited for failing to yield, an expired registration and failure to provide proof of insurance.

The bridge opened at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, and the Georgia Department of Transportation was still working on shifting the traffic pattern as of Friday morning.

Messages to the Chatham County traffic engineering department had not been returned as of publication. This remains a developing story.

