Clean it up, Savannah? Litter marshals to write tickets during St. Patrick's Day parade.

"We feel like it's going to get us ahead of the trash," Susan Broker, director of the Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism, said at the workshop preceding the meeting.

During the workshop, City Manager Jay Melder added that this year is expected to a be a much busier St. Patrick's Day than 2022, noting that most hotels within 25 miles of Savannah were sold out for the holiday weekend.

Welcoming the Parade Committee

The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee also received their ceremonial parade permit on Thursday, with Grand Marshal George Schwarz III and General Chairman Ashley Norris leading the charge.

Schwarz worked with the Parade Committee's logistics team, known as the Adjutants staff, for years. He joked with the mayor ahead of the permit issuance, offering a trade: the parade permit for a better position in the parade. Johnson had a few jokes too, noting he took a DNA test and it came back showing he was 2% Irish.

“But no, really,” Schwarz said after a laugh. “The City of Savannah has treated us so well. We think we put on a quality product for the parade, for the community and for whoever comes.”

Schwarz echoed the city's hopes of pushing for a more family friendly festival.

Johnson referenced the cancelled parades of the COVID-19 years and said he believed that the event has returned even better than before the pandemic.

“We’ve had some rough times, but we’re back and we’re better and we’re much stronger,” Johnson said.

