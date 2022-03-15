Clad in neon colors and high fashion, Ben Copperwheat is enjoying lack of hurry in Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

When he was only eight or nine years old, he began sketching characters from some of the darker-edged Disney movies like "Bambi" and "Snow White." But it was when he discovered Andy Warhol a few years later that he really found his muse.

“Warhol was my first artist that I really focused on and was aware of,” recalled Copperwheat. “And as a kid, even around like 10, 11, 12, I was always obsessed with like New York City, and Warhol, and that whole factory scene. I just found it was really accessible and I just loved the feeling of that art.”

In particular, the future printmaker felt drawn to the darker undercurrents behind pop artists like Warhol’s work. He felt as though the themes contained within spoke to him in a way that his surroundings weren’t.

“I actually had a really hard time growing up,” Copperwheat acknowledged. “I was bullied from around the age of four until 16 because I was gay, even though I didn’t really know what gay was when I was around that age. So, you know, life was a little dark as it was, and I was definitely aware of that. I didn’t feel like I fitted into my neighborhood or just anywhere, really. So I would use art as an escape.”

Madonna also provided inspiration for the artist, whose first concert was in 1990 at Wembley Stadium to see the iconic performer during her Blond Ambition Tour. Although Copperwheat had no notions of creating wearable textiles at the time, Madonna’s persona became an important influence on how he chose to express himself, and his interest in her was perhaps his first indication that such an artistic vision would be a part of his future.

“I was obsessed with the fashion…the outrageousness of the whole thing,” he said of the concert, and of Madonna in general. “I loved the way she would like deliberately try and shock people.

“And when I was growing up I was like that. I would like wear crazy clothes and bleach my hair. And I remember once I walked down the stairs when I was fourteen, because I would do anything to shock my parents…I wore these, like, bright pink satin platform boots which I got in Camden Market down the stairs, and my mom and dad just didn’t bat an eyelid. They were like, ‘That’s nice Ben.’ But I just wasn’t brave enough to tell them I was gay.”

By the time he came out at the age of 18, Copperwheat had failed out of school, and was no stranger to getting into trouble. He struggled with depression, and had little direction. Fortunately, his parents saw a spark in him that would propel him to where he is today.

“My parents were like, ‘You need to go to art college,’” he related. “And I was always interested in art, and it was the only thing I did kind of good at school, so…”

It was then, in undergrad, that he first found himself using the bright colors that anyone meeting him today would associate with the artist. He became obsessed with the royal family, and ended up doing a print of the queen’s Corgies in “bright neons and primary colors.”

“And then there was just no looking back,” Copperwheat noted. “I couldn’t think about, in any other terms, of not using bright colors. It’s just always been that way. It just made me feel happy, and then whenever I wear clothes that are bright, other people are happy. And I never get negative comments. People either say nothing, or they love it.”

Over the next two decades, the artist continued to refine his style and build his career. He first began applying his characteristic style to clothing during graduate school at the Royal College of Art in London, which is also where he also started collaborating with his elder cousin, Lee Copperwheat. That collaboration would ultimately lead the artist to New York, where the pair created the Copperwheat fashion line and participated in five seasons of New York Fashion Week. The younger Copperwheat also worked with some of the world’s most recognizable brands, such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, and his creations have been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Boy George, and Liza Minelli.

But eventually, he felt that it was time for a change.

“I was totally, I have to say, pretty burned out,” he admitted. “I was ready to leave New York and I have to say I do not miss it.”

He came to Savannah to teach at SCAD, and found him falling in love with the Hostess City of the South.

“It was like a safe haven,” he said. “And what attracted me to Savannah was all the trees, and the nature, and the flowers. In New York, in Brooklyn, I was living in the Bushwick/Williamsburg area: I barely saw a tree. I found it depressing in the end.”

The artist even took a year off from creating when he first moved to the city, and hasn’t done a show or sale since coming to Savannah back in late 2018. For some, that might sound like a failing. But for the Copperwheat, whose life has been filled with bright colors both literally and metaphorically, it’s been just what he needed.

“It’s been nice to actually just create work without the pressure of selling it, the pressure of showing it, the pressure of surviving to pay the rent, which was my experience for about ten years in New York. So it’s now nice to just do it for the pleasure of it.

“I just don’t feel in a hurry here.”

Find Ben Copperwheat's work on his website at bencopperwheat.com, as well as on Instagram @bencopperwheat. He'll also be showing work as a part of SCAD's Sand Arts Festival on Tybee Island in May.

