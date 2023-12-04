Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to host press conference with family of Leonard Cure

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels are holding a press conference at the Camden County Courthouse on Tuesday where they will announce their filing of an intent to sue the sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Leonard Cure.

Cure, a Black man who spent more than 16 years imprisoned on a wrongful conviction, was shot and killed by a Camden County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in October.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deputy pulled over Cure on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida line. He got out of the car at the deputy’s request and cooperated at first but became violent after he was told he was being arrested, a previous GBI news release said.