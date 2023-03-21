City of Savannah wants 'success' for EMS provider but supports response time reforms

Under Georgia law, the Savannah city government can't offer ambulance service and therefore wants Chatham Emergency Services "to be successful," according to City Manager Jay Melder.

Yet the city supports reform efforts under consideration in the Georgia General Assembly, which include legislative changes that would give Savannah and other municipalities the option to transport patients via ambulance and thereby take over rescue services within city limits.

“Any bill that allows municipalities to choose their own destiny is a bill that we will support at the state level,” said Melder, who referred to EMS as a “cornerstone” service for public safety. “We want the ability to make the best decisions for ourselves and our residents.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Melder said slowing response times are the “direct reason why” Savannah Fire has expanded its EMT capabilities over the last three years. The city implemented emergency responder services in December 2020. An EMT-certified firefighter responds to all serious injury and illness calls, along with requests for lift assists, within the city limits via fire truck.

Additionally, Savannah Fire requires all new recruits to possess or acquire EMT certification before they graduate from the fire-fighting training academy.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

These emergency responders are trained in basic life saving skills, such as CPR, first aid for burns and wounds and the Heimlich maneuver. Advanced EMTs and paramedics, such as those employed by Chatham Emergency Services, are certified to provide more advanced care, such as administer diabetic and cardiac drugs, start an IV and perform intubations and tracheotomies.

According to Savannah Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen, the department plans to introduce emergency response vehicles to respond to non-fire calls later this year to "reduce our footprint but not our services."

Savannah Fire’s broadening of its services is about “saving lives,” Melder said, and also positions the department to further expand its rescue capabilities. However, Melder stopped short of making a commitment to standing up a full-scale EMS division should the law change, citing the expense of providing those services and the need for residents' input.

“It really is about how you best provide (EMS) services,” Melder said. “For us to do it, we'd have to make the determination that we can do it better, that we can save more lives. That's a complex equation to answer.

“If given the authority to enter into EMS services that is something we would bring to the residents and city council.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City of Savannah wants 'success' for EMS provider but supports response time reforms