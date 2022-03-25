City Hall notebook: Yamacraw Village demo update; fairgrounds site rezoned

Davis initially announced the organization's desire to demolish the 315-unit public housing development during a council workshop in May 2021. On Thursday, Davis told council that the demolition application is in the final stages and will likely be submitted to HUD this spring.

Following the demolition approval, HAS would undergo a request for qualifications to seek out a developer who has experience building on large parcels of land. Others would have input on the future of the site, she said.

“In determining what should go on that land, we would engage the city and other stakeholders. We would begin to identify possible funds, low income housing tax credits, new market tax credits, private loans, and HUD provides what they call replacement housing fund,” Davis told council, adding that HAS would advocate for as many affordable housing units as possible.

Residents began receiving letters about the possible demolition in the fall of 2020 and Davis said HAS has conducted 45 meetings with Yamacraw residents.

Earlier this year a group of residents and local pastors filed an appeal in state court to stop the demolition of Yamacraw Village. The appeal aims to stop the "malicious Demolition, Sale, Redevelopment, Disposition, and/or otherwise Abandonment of the predominantly African-American low-income neighborhoods" of Yamacraw Village.

The HAS board began considering demolition of Yamacraw following the outcome of a Physical Needs Assessment conducted by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved contractors. The assessment looked at heating and air systems, building structures and age.

The estimated cost of repairs for Yamacraw was determined to be about $40 million. Because of this cost, the development meets requirements for demolition under Section 18 of the Housing Act of 1937, meaning that the rehabilitation cost exceeds 60% of the redevelopment cost.

Rezoning, Housing Savannah, Inc.

During council's regular meeting on Thursday night, the mayor and aldermen unanimously approved rezoning for 3.85 acres at the former Coastal Empire Fairgrounds site on the west side of 4801 Meding Street from a conservation park designation to multifamily residential-25 units per acre.

The rezoning will allow the construction of 80 units of senior housing.

Credit: P3 Joint Ventures/MPC Credit: P3 Joint Ventures/MPC

The rezoning follows council’s selection of P3 Joint Venture Group to develop the nearly 70-acre site. Initial plans call for housing, retail, public spaces and multiple film and television soundstages.

Prior to the vote several council members expressed concerns related to the height, overall design and whether or not the units would be affordable.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter called for more involvement from District 5 residents as the plan moves forward.

“... (Residents) found it problematic that of all the development pieces rolling out and planned for this project, the last thing they wanted was housing, but the first thing that's being developed is housing,” she said.

Council also unanimously approved a resolution supporting the establishment of Housing Savannah, Inc. under the umbrella of the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. (CHSA).

The city will provide up to $300,000 approved in the fiscal year 2022 budget to support administrative costs of the new non-governmental organization. The establishment of a NGO was recommended in the Housing Savannah Action Plan last year.

The new nonprofit will work to pursue additional administrative funding from other governmental and non-governmental organizations in support of the Housing Savannah Action Plan goals.

