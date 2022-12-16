Cities, Chatham County move closer to sales tax deal. What you need to know about LOST.

Friday marked the Chatham Commission's last regularly scheduled meeting of the year. County officials approved a LOST structure that would give them an initial 25% share starting in 2023. By 2026, their share would increase to 31% – the county’s desired breakdown.

The municipalities' proposal calls for the county's share to start at 24%, then increase to 31% by the year 2027.

The current LOST breakdown is 23% for the county and 77% for the municipalities. For the four decades that LOST has been in place, the breakdown has averaged 19% for the county and 81% for municipalities.

Why the revenue share is important

Chatham Chairman Chester Ellis insists the county now deserves a larger share than when LOST was last negotiated a decade ago due to increased costs to provide county-wide mandated services. Expenditures for those 31 services, which include the court system, emergency services and the county jail, have increased by $54 million each year, according to Ellis.

The municipalities counter Ellis's argument by asserting that LOST's main purpose is to offset property taxes, not make up for budget shortfalls. In addition, municipal leaders have pointed to the LOST funding formula outlined in state law, which takes into account population, where tax revenues are generated, the ability to pay off debts and more.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson previously stated that most of the business, traffic and sales tax revenue is generated within municipalities: 82% of the daytime population comes from these municipalities, 94% of convention trade shows, 74% of jobs, 84% of service delivery responsibilities and 80% of sales tax generation occurs in the eight cities.

If based on population alone, the county government would receive about 31% of the LOST revenue — the percentage Chatham officials are seeking. But the rest of the formula dictates that municipalities deserve a larger share, not a smaller share, city leaders argue.

“The financial and empirical data shows that the cities should be getting a higher percentage, not a lower percentage,” said Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis, who showed up to the county commission meeting along with other municipal leaders to hasten an agreement. “The fact that all the municipalities agreed to do an escalation over a five-year period to get them (the county) to a pro-rata population share, I think, shows the willingness of the cities to make this happen.”

Sparks fly at crowded meeting

Municipal officials from Savannah, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt and Tybee Island, as well as state lawmaker Derek Mallow, gathered at the last official county commission meeting of the year to urge the county government to come to a consensus.

The day prior, in a special-called meeting, the Savannah City Council members unanimously approved the municipalities' proposal for the LOST breakdown in hopes that county officials would accept the proposal on Friday.

At the outset of the county meeting, however, commissioners proposed their own, separate breakdown that would give the county an initial 26% share. That share was later reduced to 25% at the insistence of Chatham Commissioner Dean Kicklighter.

Savannah City Manager Jay Melder reasoned with county officials, saying that the municipalities needed ample time to adjust their budgets to the decrease in overall LOST revenue, without it coming at the expense of residents.

“We agree that we want to get the county to 31% of the share,” said Melder, who has represented municipalities throughout the LOST negotiations, “Our issue in municipalities is being able to responsibly and reasonably ramp up to that number so that we don't have to cut our budgets, reduce services or ask for a tax increase from our residents.”

In the midst of a heated debate with county commissioners, Melder suggested another LOST structure that would be acceptable to municipalities — one that still gives the county a 24% share at the start, but gets to the 31% in 2026, which is what is outlined in the county's counterproposal.

Instead, the commission followed Kicklighter's lead and approved a proposal starting at 25%.

The LOST proposals signify one of the largest allocation shifts in the history of the tax collection within Chatham County. Under normal circumstances, LOST percentages typically change by 2% to 3%, according to the ACCG.

What’s Next?

Melder agreed to take the proposal approved by the Chatham Commission and “run the numbers again.”

“This (county proposal) is something that the municipalities are really going to consider, but I can’t confirm that right now,” said Melder. “We want to negotiate, we want to land the plane.”

If the municipalities agree on the proposal, or a different breakdown, the Savannah City Council will, once again, have to approve the numbers. The City of Savannah’s last regularly scheduled council meeting of 2022 is on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Should the municipalities pass a different agreement, Chatham County will have to call an emergency meeting to discuss and vote on the new structure.

Ellis said the county with likely hold a press conference next Thursday if an agreement is reached.

