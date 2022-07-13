CinemaSavannah presents latest collaboration between Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz on Friday

No part of the moviemaking business is spared in "Official Competition," a smart and biting satire about a millionaire who decides to consecrate his legacy by financing a film.
Directed by Argentine duo Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, the feature dissects the relationships between a movie’s director, actors and audience without compromising its comedic edge. Starring Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martinez, the film serves up roughly two hours of sharp reflections deliciously wrapped in entertaining antics.
"Official Competition" opened the Official Competition section at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. The film is in Spanish with English subtitles and runs about 115 minutes.
Credit: Courtesy of AccuSoft Inc. An IFC Films release.
IF YOU GO
What: "Official Competition"
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.
Cost: $10 (cash preferred but card available)
Info: cinesavannah@gmail.com (to be added to email list)
