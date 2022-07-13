CinemaSavannah presents latest collaboration between Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz on Friday

No part of the moviemaking business is spared in "Official Competition," a smart and biting satire about a millionaire who decides to consecrate his legacy by financing a film.

Directed by Argentine duo Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, the feature dissects the relationships between a movie’s director, actors and audience without compromising its comedic edge. Starring Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martinez, the film serves up roughly two hours of sharp reflections deliciously wrapped in entertaining antics.