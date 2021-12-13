ajc logo
CinemaSavannah presents 'First Cow' at Savannah Cultural Arts Center

Credit: Allyson Riggs, AP

On Thursday, CinemaSavannah will present the 2019 film, "First Cow," at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, located at 201 Montgomery St.

Directed by Kelly Reichardt and starring John Magaro, Orion Lee and Toby Jones, the film follows two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner's prized dairy cow.

The Savannah Cultural Arts Center will be open to 60% capacity and CinemaSavannah asks that all those attending be vaccinated. Masks are advised as well.

The doors open at 6 p.m. with the screening following at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 with cash preferred.

IF YOU GO

What: "First Cow"

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.

Cost: $10

Investigations
