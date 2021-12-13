CinemaSavannah presents 'First Cow' at Savannah Cultural Arts Center

On Thursday, CinemaSavannah will present the 2019 film, "First Cow," at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, located at 201 Montgomery St.

Directed by Kelly Reichardt and starring John Magaro, Orion Lee and Toby Jones, the film follows two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner's prized dairy cow.