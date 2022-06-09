BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
CinemaSavannah brings 'most timely film of the year' to the Cultural Arts Center on Friday

Credit: iMDB

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court possible revocation of Roe vs. Wade that would take away the right to abortion, Audrey Diwan’s Venice Film Festival winner is turning out to be the most timely film of the year.

Taking place in 1963 France, Anne is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she falls pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain, even if she must risk prison to do so.

Credit: iMDB

The film is a winner of another thirteen international festival awards.

'Why are we still in this fight?': Savannah reacts to possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

"Happening" is based on an autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux, a Nobel Prize for Literature nominee. It is presented in French with English subtitles and runs 100 minutes.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: CinemaSavannah brings 'most timely film of the year' to the Cultural Arts Center on Friday

