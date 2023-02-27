CinemaSavannah brings a hypnotic dive into the New Orleans underbelly with next showing

Fresh off of Mardi Gras, CinemaSavannah is ready to take you deep into New Orleans with their next showing.

On Friday, the Savannah movie group will screen "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," the latest film from "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" director Ana Lily Amirpour and starring Kate Hudson. The film follows a girl with unusual powers (Jeon Jong-seo), who escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans.