CinemaSavannah brings a hypnotic dive into the New Orleans underbelly with next showing

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Fresh off of Mardi Gras, CinemaSavannah is ready to take you deep into New Orleans with their next showing.

On Friday, the Savannah movie group will screen "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," the latest film from "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" director Ana Lily Amirpour and starring Kate Hudson. The film follows a girl with unusual powers (Jeon Jong-seo), who escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans.

The rest of the cast includes Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein and Evan Whitten.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

The Hollywood Reporters says, "with its hyper-saturated mood, hypnotic music and highly stylized cinematography, 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' will surely thrill the director's existing fans and convert new ones…. It solidifies Amirpour's reputation as a master of subversion."

While the Chicago Sun-Times says the film "plays like a graphic novel come to life."

IF YOU GO

What: "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon"

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery Street

Cost: $10 (cash preferred)

