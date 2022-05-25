ajc logo
Chris Carr and Jen Jordan win party nominations in Georgia primary for attorney general

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
29 minutes ago

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr defeated Donald Trump-backed John Gordon in Tuesday's primary election, advancing to meet Democratic nominee Jen Jordan in the November general election.

Carr, a Dunwoody Republican, won 73% of the vote in his attempt to win a second full term as attorney general. Carr was appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. He won his first full term in 2018.

Gordon picked up Trump’s endorsement shortly after entering the race. The former president has targeted Carr for being unwilling to help overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Credit: Dave Williams/Capitol Beat News Service

In the Democratic primary, Jordan routed former Fulton County assistant district attorney Christian Wise Smith. Jordan, a state senator, won 77% of the vote.

If elected, Jordan has vowed focus on creating a voting rights division in the attorney general’s office, noting the state has worked on making it harder to vote instead of easier.

Credit: Jen Jordan

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chris Carr and Jen Jordan win party nominations in Georgia primary for attorney general

