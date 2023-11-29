Choose your own Savannah holiday adventure this season

Spark joy with a hot cocoa bar and cookies at the annual lighting of the Telfair Christmas tree. And gather some keepsakes for you and your family at the museum shop.

5:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Telfair Academy, 121 Barnard St. Free and open to the public, telfair.org

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Enmarket Bridge Run

Word of warning: this tour is not for the faint of heart. It is an endurance course known as the toughest bridge run in the South. As many as 3,700-plus runners and walkers register for this annual trek across the Talmadge Bridge.

Race begins at 8 a.m., Dec. 2, Hutchinson Island, savannahsportscouncil.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Yuletide Tours

Step back into the candlelit 1800s as you tour through one of Savannah’s pearls all decked out for the season. Cider and cookies await you in the courtyard.

6-8 p.m., Dec. 8-9, Davenport House Museum, 323 E. Broughton St. (entrance), $35, davenporthousemuseum.org

Credit: Courtesy of City of Savannah Municipal Archives Credit: Courtesy of City of Savannah Municipal Archives

Christmas in Wartime

Explore this historic parsonage decorated as it would have been during the period of the Civil War, 1859-1866. Music, dancing, parlor games abound, as do ghost stories.

6:30-8 p.m., Dec. 26, 27 and 28, Green-Meldrim House, 14 W. Macon St., Tickets $18 in advance, $20 at door, greenmeldrimhouse.org

All We Want for Christmas is a Song

A Christmas Tradition

For 21 years, the Historic Savannah Theatre has delighted children of all ages with song, dance and whimsy during the holidays.

8 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 24, Historic Savannah Theatre, 222 Bull St., $25 (16 and under), $52-$57 (adults), savannahtheatre.com

Enchanted Noel with the Astralis Chamber Ensemble

6 p.m., Dec. 2, St. Francis of the Islands, $20, stfrancisislands.org/

Credit: Candlelight Concerts Credit: Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight Holiday Concerts

Stir your soul with a live, multi-sensory musical experience as the Listeso String Quartet plays a variety of seasonal songs, from Christmas carols to popular and classical music.

6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Dec. 20-21, The DeSoto Savannah, 15 E. Liberty St., $49.50, feverup.com

Savannah Jazz Annual Christmas Concert

Teddy Adams and the Savannah All-Star Jazz Ensemble return for what has become a very Savannah Christmas tradition.

5-6:30 p.m., Dec. 25, Plant Riverside District’s Salzburg Ballroom, 400 W. River St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, Eventbrite.com

Full Bags and Belly Laughs

Credit: Steve Bisson/savannahnow.com Credit: Steve Bisson/savannahnow.com

Savannah Christmas Market and Festival of Trees

Bundle up and stroll through a European-style Christmas market with a promenade of 20 sparkly Christmas trees. Enjoy live music and a chance to share with Santa your Christmas list.

Daily through Jan. 1, Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St., savannahchristmasmarket.com

Credit: Front Porch Improv Credit: Front Porch Improv

Front Porch Improv’s Totally Made-up Holiday Movie

Drawing from the romantic, hilarious, heartwarming and mayhem-inducing tropes of holiday movies, the troupe of comedians at Front Porch Improv invent a new show on-the-spot using suggestions from the audience. You’ll chuckle. You’ll cry. You may pee your pants. But it will be worth every belly laugh.

8 p.m., Fridays, Dec. 1-29, 210 W. Victory Drive. Tickets start at $10, frontporchimprov.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Choose your own Savannah holiday adventure this season

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.