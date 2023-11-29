Choose your own Savannah holiday adventure this season

What sparks the holiday spirit in you? Perhaps a graceful slide across the ice at the Savannah Civic Center public skating rink or a snuggle in a cozy winter yurt with your beloved at the Alida’s Alpine Village. Or maybe it’s sitting in a church pew and hearing the choir’s collective voice soar on “O, Holy Night.”
Savannah turns out for the holidays, whether your seek festive crowds or contemplative reflection. Here are some of the Hostess City of the South's offerings this season:
Take a tour
Telfair Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Spark joy with a hot cocoa bar and cookies at the annual lighting of the Telfair Christmas tree. And gather some keepsakes for you and your family at the museum shop.
5:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Telfair Academy, 121 Barnard St. Free and open to the public, telfair.org
Enmarket Bridge Run
Word of warning: this tour is not for the faint of heart. It is an endurance course known as the toughest bridge run in the South. As many as 3,700-plus runners and walkers register for this annual trek across the Talmadge Bridge.
Race begins at 8 a.m., Dec. 2, Hutchinson Island, savannahsportscouncil.com
Yuletide Tours
Step back into the candlelit 1800s as you tour through one of Savannah’s pearls all decked out for the season. Cider and cookies await you in the courtyard.
6-8 p.m., Dec. 8-9, Davenport House Museum, 323 E. Broughton St. (entrance), $35, davenporthousemuseum.org
Christmas in Wartime
Explore this historic parsonage decorated as it would have been during the period of the Civil War, 1859-1866. Music, dancing, parlor games abound, as do ghost stories.
6:30-8 p.m., Dec. 26, 27 and 28, Green-Meldrim House, 14 W. Macon St., Tickets $18 in advance, $20 at door, greenmeldrimhouse.org
All We Want for Christmas is a Song
A Christmas Tradition
For 21 years, the Historic Savannah Theatre has delighted children of all ages with song, dance and whimsy during the holidays.
8 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 24, Historic Savannah Theatre, 222 Bull St., $25 (16 and under), $52-$57 (adults), savannahtheatre.com
Enchanted Noel with the Astralis Chamber Ensemble
6 p.m., Dec. 2, St. Francis of the Islands, $20, stfrancisislands.org/
Candlelight Holiday Concerts
Stir your soul with a live, multi-sensory musical experience as the Listeso String Quartet plays a variety of seasonal songs, from Christmas carols to popular and classical music.
6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Dec. 20-21, The DeSoto Savannah, 15 E. Liberty St., $49.50, feverup.com
Savannah Jazz Annual Christmas Concert
Teddy Adams and the Savannah All-Star Jazz Ensemble return for what has become a very Savannah Christmas tradition.
5-6:30 p.m., Dec. 25, Plant Riverside District’s Salzburg Ballroom, 400 W. River St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, Eventbrite.com
Full Bags and Belly Laughs
Savannah Christmas Market and Festival of Trees
Bundle up and stroll through a European-style Christmas market with a promenade of 20 sparkly Christmas trees. Enjoy live music and a chance to share with Santa your Christmas list.
Daily through Jan. 1, Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St., savannahchristmasmarket.com
Front Porch Improv’s Totally Made-up Holiday Movie
Drawing from the romantic, hilarious, heartwarming and mayhem-inducing tropes of holiday movies, the troupe of comedians at Front Porch Improv invent a new show on-the-spot using suggestions from the audience. You’ll chuckle. You’ll cry. You may pee your pants. But it will be worth every belly laugh.
8 p.m., Fridays, Dec. 1-29, 210 W. Victory Drive. Tickets start at $10, frontporchimprov.com
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Choose your own Savannah holiday adventure this season
