ajc logo
X

Chatham police: Portion of Highway 80 at Bull River Bridge closed due to water

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Chatham County Police Department is closing Highway 80 at the Bull River Bridge due to standing water in the roadway, which is making it impassable.

There is no timeline on when the road will re-open.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham police: Portion of Highway 80 at Bull River Bridge closed due to water

Editors' Picks

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP

The Jolt: Walker starts sprint to runoff with GOP reinforcements 4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
4h ago

UPDATE: Teen killed, man arrested in Gwinnett hotel parking lot shooting
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Savannah African Art Museum

Savannah African Art Museum explores gender roles in African societies in new lecture...
4h ago
Savannah Cultural Arts Center presents new Ken Burns documentary on U.S. and the...
4h ago
Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) returns to get longtime and new artists on your radar
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
20h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top