Chatham police: 1 man killed, another injured in shooting on Shad Road

Credit: Daniel Jones

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Chatham County Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that killed one man and injured another, according to a press release from the department.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 am, where they found one man dead. At the same location, police found another man suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still working to determine the events that led up to the shooting, but believe that the incident is a possible home invasion incident at a residence. The suspected intruder died at the scene. The resident is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717, or send a tip through the department's online tip form found at police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham police: 1 man killed, another injured in shooting on Shad Road

