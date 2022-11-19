Chatham fire fee confusion: Why has Chatham Commission issued a payment deadline extension?

The collection agency contracted by the county to collect the fire service fee, Lifequest, is based out of Wisconsin, which commissioners said had residents questioning the validity of the bill, concerned it could be a scam.

District 5 Commissioner Tanya Milton said some residents' fees went from $2.62 to $100.

District 2 Commissioner Helen Stone said the online payment and QR code implementation on the bill sent to unincorporated residents was "unfair" to elderly residents who are unfamiliar with technology.

District 6 Commissioner Adot Whitely said because the implementation of the fee through Lifequest was a brand new initiative, problems were to be expected. He said there was no reason to expect the first collection of the fee to be "all milkshakes and Marlboro lights."

Chairman Chester Ellis asked interim County Manager Michael Kaigler if it were possible to "slam on the brakes" with the implementation of the fee, but Kaigler said since the contract with Lifequest is for one year, it would be at least that long before a new solution could be put into place.

Why is there a fire fee

The fee includes a flat $100 charge for land and a second charge based on the square footage of residents' improved property as recorded by Chatham County Board of Assessors records. Previously, the bill was calculated based on property value.

The cap for the fee is $10,000, which Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns said is lower that the previous collection done by the department. Kearns said some large apartment complexes paid as much as $50,000 for fire services under the previous system.

The square footage part of the fee works on a tiered rate: Properties measuring up to 499 square feet charged $100; 500 to 999 square feet, $125; 1,000 to 1,999 square feet, $175; 2,000 to 2,999 square feet, $250; 3,000 to 3,999 square feet, $400.

What about the fire department?

Chatham Emergency Services has two divisions, including Chatham Fire, which was formerly known as Southside Fire. Chatham Emergency Services is a private business that long operated on a subscription-based revenue model. The department services about 36,000 properties in the unincorporated area, but only about 28,000 of those were paying their fire service subscription prior to the implementation of the county fee.

The non-paying customers were discovered in 2019 after Chatham Fire switched billing software. Officials took their concerns to county leadership, which prompted numerous workshops, district meetings and a resident survey.

The county explored several different options, including a fire fee charged on county property tax bills, developing fire service contracts and the county forming its own fire department.

In December, commissioners approved a contract with Chatham Fire for fire protection services, making the department a vendor instead of a service provider.

Under the contract, Chatham Fire ceased its fire subscription billing effective Dec. 31 and the service period for subscriptions will terminate on June 30, 2022. The department will provide customers with pro rata refunds for the portion of their paid subscription applicable to the service period after June 30, 2022.

Starting in February, Chatham Fire began providing the county with an invoice for actual fire service expenses incurred during the previous month. The department is also required to provide an annual budget to the county manager each March for the annual period starting July 1 along with quarterly financial and operating reports.

In May, Chatham Commission nixed the possibility of a fire ordinance for unincorporated residents, and instead instructed county staff to make plans to fully fund Chatham Fire and implement a fire fee starting this year.

