CHS changed the location of money storage and increased the amount of times Chatham County Police Department patrolled the fort. “They came in and called us about, you know, a door that was difficult to lock and they found it unlocked,” said Fleming.

The second break-in occurred last Friday, and this time, Fleming said, the damage was far worse.

On Friday night, Old Fort Jackson staff held an after-hours holiday party. Partygoers left the property at 11:30 p.m. that night, Fleming said.

The next morning at 7:45 a.m., staff arrived on the property. That’s when they saw somebody running through the woods, Fleming said. Police arrived and, according to Fleming, they found “that we had a major break-in.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“In the first burglary, the only thing that was taken was money, really,” said Fleming. “But the second time, it was much more tactical. It felt so professional. They transported everything out through the woods because. There was no car on property.”

Fourteen of the fort's historic wooden doors were broken. Although cash was not taken this time, the burglar (or burglars) made away with reproduction historic pistols, period uniforms, and liquor.

Fleming and the staff are working with CCPD to compile an itemized list of stolen items. “Really, the worst part about this whole situation is the amount of damage that was caused when this guy broke in and he just trashed the whole place.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police investigate second break-in at Old Fort Jackson since Thanksgiving