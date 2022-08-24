ajc logo
Chatham County Police chief considers additional security measures for Memorial Stadium

Credit: Randy Thompson for the Savannah Morning News

Credit: Randy Thompson for the Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

After a fight last week emptied the bleachers at Memorial Stadium during a high school football game, Chatham County Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley is proposing increased security measures at Memorial Stadium.

The opening game of the Savannah-Chatham County high school football season between host Benedictine Military School, a private all-boys Catholic High School, and the public Hershel V. Jenkins High School came to an abrupt halt before halftime Aug. 19 night after an altercation in the Jenkins' stands led to a panic, with scores of spectators jumping the fences and several coming onto the field.

In response to the mayhem, Hadley is considering placing officers throughout the county-owned and -operated stadium, including moving a supervisory officer to the press box and locating officers at the entry and exit areas as well as in more densely populated areas.

"We felt there was adequate police presence Friday night," Hadley said.

No guns involved

Despite rumors to the contrary, according to both CCPD and the Savannah Police Department, there were no guns involved in the altercation. Still, Hadley said he will consider adding metal detectors at the entrance gate, and he will be consulting with event management companies that host large-scale sporting events.

"There isn't anything that could have been done differently," said Hadley. "However, when anything happens, we're gonna step back and evaluate."

Benedictine Athletic Director Jack Holland said whatever the city and county decide to do "to make Memorial Stadium and all of their facilities safer, Benedictine is 100% in support of making that happen."

"At this time we're monitoring what the county is doing and have met a number of times discussing how we can make sure all of our spectators and supporters of both Benedictine and the visiting fans are safe at our games," said Holland.

Concerted effort needed

Hadley acknowledges the issue won't be solved by the CCPD alone, adding that teamwork between the CCPD, Savannah Police and the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education will be essential.

"We need to get together with Savannah [Police] and BOE to look at requirements for rental facilities," said Hadley. "What does the contract look like now? What perhaps we should do going forward?"

Although Memorial Stadium is a county facility, it's within SPD's jurisdiction, which means Savannah Police respond to any 911 call. CCPD off-duty officers, however, staff events at the stadium or address special requests, such as when SPD needs additional officers, said Hadley. The Board of Education officers also work school sports events.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police chief considers additional security measures for Memorial Stadium

