Chatham County manager suspended by chairman. Here's what we know so far

Whitely said the Chatham Commission had not yet had time to discuss the matter, and at least two members said they were unaware of Smith's suspension.

Smith could not be reached for comment. He was not in his office on Friday, according to an administrative assistant.

Smith's suspension comes during a week marked by a testy negotiating session for the Local Option Sales Tax, a 1% sales tax levied on goods and services purchased in the county. The session ended at an impasse, with the county and the leaders of its eight municipal governments far apart on how LOST should be divided.

LOST revenue provides approximately $100 million a year for local governments, funds used to offset property taxes.

Smith has been the county manager since May 2014. Smith was hired by the county in 2014 following the retirement of longtime County Manager Russ Abolt. Abolt stayed on as a paid consultant for several months.

Smith's suspension is with pay. Smith is the second highest paid county employee, with an annual salary of $235,100. Chatham County Attorney Jonathan Hart is the highest paid at $265,320.

Smith is a North Carolina native and previously worked as manager for Wayne County, N.C.

It is unclear if Ellis intends to dismiss Smith from his position, but it would take a full commission vote for that to happen.

Chatham County code requires a two-thirds vote - six of the nine members - to remove a county manager from office, but they must adopt a preliminary resolution stating the reasons for removal. This preliminary resolution must also pass by more than two-thirds vote.

The county manager may request a public hearing within 10 days.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News.

