Chatham County man faces possible life in prison after day-long 2020 robbery spree

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
49 minutes ago

A Chatham County man faces a possible life prison sentence after admitting to robbing multiple convenience stores in one day.

Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The charges carry up to life in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and up to five years of supervised release after completion of the prison term.

As described in court documents and testimony, Hamilton was armed with a semiautomatic pistol when he robbed the Savannah Mart on East DeRenne Avenue shortly after midnight on Nov. 22, 2020. For the next 18 hours, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hamilton robbed four more Savannah convenience stores, and attempted to rob another, while brandishing the firearm and, in least one instance, threatening to shoot a store employee.

Savannah Police officers searched for the getaway vehicle, which had been described by witnesses, and located Hamilton and found the pistol under the seat of the car. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Sentencing is pending.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County man faces possible life in prison after day-long 2020 robbery spree

