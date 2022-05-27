ajc logo
X

Chatham County DA: Some marijuana possession offenses won't be prosecuted by office

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
16 minutes ago

People possessing less than an ounce of marijuana will no longer be prosecuted by the Chatham County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones cited a 2019 operations bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as her reasoning. The bulletin specifies its labs will only accept "leafy material" weighing at least an ounce if felony charges are filed and "priority testing is needed due to pending court."

The office announced the change in a news release late Wednesday afternoon.

"Lawful prosecutions and convictions can only be based on evidence and proof," Jones said in the release. Jones went on to note prosecuting marijuana cases would be difficult without lab testing, and added Georgia's Hemp Farming Act "makes it more difficult to distinguish between illegal marijuana and legal hemp."

People possessing more than an ounce of marijuana will still be prosecuted, if there is evidence indicating they intended to sell or distribute it, if marijuana is used in the presence of children or school zones, or if it impairs someone's ability to drive.

Jones said the office intends to evaluate each matter on a case-by-case basis.

"Our highest priority as prosecutors is to focus on those crimes which present the greatest risk to public safety and good order," Jones said in the release. "Disposing of low-level, petty offenses that do not threaten public safety and do not involve a victim allows the state to focus on already limited resources on the serious cases that do (threaten public safety)."

Jones noted the decision will help with an increased backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new policy takes effect immediately.

The decision comes nearly two years after Chatham County Board of Commissioners revised regulations around marijuana possession that would not "require incarceration under certain conditions."

In 2018, Savannah’s City Council passed an ordinance that decriminalized marijuana possession of less than an ounce, the Savannah Morning News previously reported. Savannah police now issue a citation for the offense.

Last year, Tybee Island has passed an ordinance reducing penalties for marijuana possession of one ounce or less.

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County DA: Some marijuana possession offenses won't be prosecuted by office

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker‘s response to Texas shootings reflects on his own history with guns18h ago
Two Georgia counties saw some of the biggest housing growth in the U.S.
13h ago
Solar giant Qcells to build new $171 million plant in Georgia
17h ago
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors
6h ago
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors
6h ago
GBI: 2 shot after 13-year-old girl opens fire during custody exchange in Fayette
12h ago
The Latest
Gun used in Texas school shooting made by Bryan County's Daniel Defense
16m ago
President Biden taps Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter for U.S. Marshals Service
16h ago
Fridam Ali is creating pottery and helping to take BIPOC artists ‘back to their roots’
21h ago
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
14h ago
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
11h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top