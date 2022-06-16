BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds Jan. 6 hearings — Day 3
ajc logo
X

Chatham County Commission to consider millage rate rollbacks for FY23 budget

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Katie Nussbaum, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

To roll back or not to roll back? That seems to be the question for Chatham County as leaders work toward the adoption of the fiscal year 2023 budget and millage rates next Friday.

Thursday during a public hearing on the millage rates, Chatham County Board Chairman Chester Ellis recommended that the commission consider millage rate rollbacks for the general fund, special service district (SSD) and Chatham Area Transit Authority.

“I was trying to get blood out of a turnip, because I kept asking them, if we lower the rate this much, 'how much would that be? If we lowered the rate this much, how much would it be?' And I ran into a slippery, slippery slope, but I did find that there is solid ground,” Ellis said, making the recommendation to the board.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Next Friday the board will consider a rate of 10.518 mills for the general fund; 4.502 mills for the SSD and 1.056 mills for the Chatham Area Transit Authority.

The proposed budget recommended maintaining the current millage rates, which would likely result in higher taxes for property owners who see an increase in their assessed value and whose homes are not eligible for the Stevens-Day exemption.

Three residents spoke during the morning hearing, all against the proposed increase. A second hearing is scheduled tonight at 6 p.m.

“I realized that property values have gone up and we don't have any control over that, but I do realize that with what I'm recommending, the county will be in good shape,” Ellis said.

Fifth District Commissioner Tanya Milton said she had received several calls from residents about the increase. Milton along with several other commissioners expressed support for the rollbacks.

“I'm really happy that you've made this decision. I think it's a decision that we can live with,” Milton said.

The board is tentatively set to adopt the budget next Friday during its regular meeting, which will also include the third and final millage rate hearing.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Commission to consider millage rate rollbacks for FY23 budget

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children2h ago
Braves’ bullpen has remained brilliant despite injuries
5h ago
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
5h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
5h ago
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
6h ago
The Latest
'It's needed, it's important': Pooler to host first-ever Juneteenth celebration this year
1h ago
What does Savannah need to focus on? TEDxSavannah brings roster of speakers to spark...
5h ago
Folk, blues and soul musician Job Meiller to perform at The Sentient Bean listening room...
5h ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
6h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top