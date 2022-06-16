Chatham County Commission to consider millage rate rollbacks for FY23 budget

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Next Friday the board will consider a rate of 10.518 mills for the general fund; 4.502 mills for the SSD and 1.056 mills for the Chatham Area Transit Authority.

The proposed budget recommended maintaining the current millage rates, which would likely result in higher taxes for property owners who see an increase in their assessed value and whose homes are not eligible for the Stevens-Day exemption.

Three residents spoke during the morning hearing, all against the proposed increase. A second hearing is scheduled tonight at 6 p.m.

“I realized that property values have gone up and we don't have any control over that, but I do realize that with what I'm recommending, the county will be in good shape,” Ellis said.

Fifth District Commissioner Tanya Milton said she had received several calls from residents about the increase. Milton along with several other commissioners expressed support for the rollbacks.

“I'm really happy that you've made this decision. I think it's a decision that we can live with,” Milton said.

The board is tentatively set to adopt the budget next Friday during its regular meeting, which will also include the third and final millage rate hearing.

