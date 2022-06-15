Chatham County budget: Tax digest grows but proposal calls for millage rate to stay same

State law requires the county to advertise the maintained millage rate as a tax increase because the county expects billable value in the digest to grow by 2.3% rate.

The Board of Commissioners must also calculate rollback rates. The calculated rollback rate for the general fund is 10.518 mills; SSD rollback rate is 4.502 mills and the rollback for the Chatham Area Transit Authority is 1.056 mills.

Rollback vs. increase explained The current millage rate is considered a tax increase by the state and must be advertised as such because of growth in the county's tax digest. The larger tax base means officials can drop -- or rollback -- the millage rate and still generate the same amount of revenue the current rate has.

On Thursday property owners will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed millage rate during two special called meetings. The first meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. and the second meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in commission chambers at 124 Bull St.

The board is expected to adopt the budget during it's regular meeting on June 24, which will include the final public hearing.

