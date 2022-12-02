Chatham County approves resignation, severance agreement with County Manager Lee Smith

"That hasn’t been approved yet, so it’s still protected by attorney privilege," Pretorious said.

Smith, reached by text Friday afternoon, said the day was bittersweet.

"Today is somewhat bittersweet for me. I tremendously enjoyed my time as part of Team Chatham and will always consider the entire team as family. I am glad the negotiations were finalized today so myself and Chatham County can move forward. I am pursuing opportunities in a number of places but consider Savannah home. I plan to maintain my home here and possibly return when retirement rolls around," a text from Smith read.

Still no reason given on why Smith dismissed

In a previous interview with SMN, Smith said he believed the reasons for his suspension to be "personal and political," but even after the severance agreement was approved Friday, Ellis refused to say why Smith was suspended, again deferring to the agreement itself.

"It's in there," Ellis said. "I'm gonna tell you, you won't have to wait forever."

"Let me just say, I wish Mr. Smith well. I guess some might say I might have been his cheerleader," Ellis said.

Smith said in a previous interview that the whole process — uncertainty about why he was suspended, dealing with severance negotiations, watching his team carry on without him — has been rough on him both mentally and emotionally. When people ask him why he was suspended, he doesn't have an answer.

"I tell them: 'I don't know, I must have been in a coma. Because I don't know what I did,'" Smith said. "Nobody's telling me anything. So, all I can say is: it has to be personal and very political."

In the time since his suspension, Smith and his lawyer have been negotiating a severance agreement with the county.

Smith and Savage received an initial severance agreement sent by the county on Aug. 25 and a second proposal on Sept. 6. The later agreement included a smaller payout.

Smith told the Savannah Morning News last month that he sought three things from the severance agreement: vestment in the county's pension fund; health insurance in retirement; and the equivalent of nine months' pay.

Smith's contract called for the nine months' salary buyout should he be terminated without cause. Smith’s salary at the time of his suspension was $235,100, meaning he was contractually due $176,325. According to Savage, Smith was pursuing a higher payout.

