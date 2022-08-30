Chatham County and its cities have yet to agree on LOST. What's next for LOST negotiations?

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

That fast-approaching date marks a crucial checkpoint in LOST negotiations. The two parties have until 2022's end to resolve disputes and agree on their respective LOST shares, if not through mediation, then through nonbinding arbitration or binding arbitration.

Missing the Dec. 31 deadline would have major repercussions for Chatham County's residents. The jurisdictions would essentially lose the ability to collect the 1% sales tax, which goes toward general funds, resulting in nearly $100 million in lost annual revenue. The likely consequences would be severe hikes to residents' property taxes to make up for the losses

How did we get here?

In the last two months, government officials have presented and argued for their version of the LOST distribution, each side conceding a bit of their share in the last round in an attempt to reach an agreement. However, the last meeting in July showed that the county and cities were still millions of dollars away from a compromise.

Following what some city officials described as a contentious round of discussions punctuated by angry outbursts from the Chatham Chairman Chester Ellis, the county proposed a 50/50 split of LOST funds. That’s a 22% increase in the county’s current share or $41 million more in annual revenue.

A counteroffer by the municipalities, led by the city of Savannah, presented an 86/14 split. That’s a 9% increase in LOST funds for the cities. The eight municipalities will later split their share amongst themselves. Traditionally, the distribution has aligned with each city’s resident population.

According to government officials involved in the negotiations, the municipalities are planning to trim off more of their share as they look towards mediation discussions. Both sides will likely have to concede some if they want to reach a middle ground.

Here’s what the process could look like:

Mediation

Similar to previous negotiations, both sides will present their LOST proposals. However, this meeting will be facilitated by a mediator, likely an attorney.

The mediator will go back and forth between the two parties, conveying offers, counteroffers and, eventually, a settlement. The mediator will not get involved with who is right or wrong, but could explain to parties why their argument may be weak.

If an agreement is reached, LOST contract documents can be signed and the terms of the contract are announced to the public.

Nonbinding Arbitration

If mediation does not work, the parties could go to nonbinding arbitration. In this case, the municipalities present their case and the county presents its case to an arbitrator.

The arbitrator, again, likely a lawyer, will give his or her recommendation on what the LOST split should be. The opinion is nonbinding, which means neither party has to agree to follow the arbitrator's suggestion.

Binding Arbitration

In the instance of binding arbitration, the arbitrator’s suggestion must be followed. Before the arbitrator issues the award, both parties must agree that they will be bound by the settlement no matter the outcome.

Parties could escalate the negotiations to binding arbitration after nonbinding. However, they could also use the opinion presented within nonbinding arbitration to go back to mediation. Negotiations are a fluid process and could bounce back and forth.

'Baseball' arbitration

This method was ruled unconstitutional in 2013, so it's no longer an option in Georgia counties' LOST negotiations. In baseball arbitration, the cities and county would each present their proposals and the arbitrator picks one of the two.

The case ruled that baseball arbitration violated the separation of powers doctrine and that LOST proceed distributions is exclusively a legislative power, not under the purview of the judicial branch of government.

Prior to the ruling, in 2013, Chatham County and Savannah went the baseball arbitration route for their previous LOST negotiations. The parties presented their cases before a Superior Court judge outside of Chatham County.

However, senior Superior Court Judge Robert Adamson ultimately pushed the two governments to compromise instead of choosing between their proposal. That resulted in the current 23/57 split for the county and cities, respectively.

