Chatham Commission nixes proposed fire ordinance, looks to fire fee to fund Chatham Fire

“I do not want to see fire protection services disrupted and we have the resources to do this. We could fund them starting Jan. 1, 2022, with current resources, I’m completely confident,” Farrell said.

“I’ve talked to staff, I’ve talked to finance and there are methodologies where we can do it flawlessly and very quickly if (the board) decides to do that and I’d strongly encourage you to consider going in that direction.”

Chatham Fire serves upwards of 35,000 properties in unincorporated Chatham County, but about 20% of residential property owners aren't paying their fire service subscription. The county formally began discussing possible solutions to the budget issues late last year.

Under the ordinance proposed on Friday, those property owners who aren’t paying their subscription could have been taken to court and hit with a $500 per day fine until they were able to present proof of subscription payment.

Two members of the public spoke during the meeting. Janet Stevenson, president of the Southbridge Homeowners Association, said the association was in support of the ordinance but was much more supportive of the direction the board decided to take on Friday.

“(A fee) would certainly be our preference as we feel like it is a more reasonable approach and we feel like it will be a more effective approach,” Stevenson said.

“The fire protection ordinance would have been a first step, there would have been some increases in the number of subscribers as a result, but like (the county manager) said we didn’t believe it was going to achieve what was necessary in order to overcome the shortfalls that Chatham Emergency Services faces.”

Resident Ann Sheils said her bill had increased $400 in one year and implored the board to look at a solution that would be fair for all residents.

“The idea that my husband and I, and many of you are paying the bills of people who just choose not to is basically unfair and you cannot let that continue,” she said, adding that basing the bills on property value, as Chatham Fire currently does, is also unfair.

“We have a house built in 1977, one story and we’re paying rates higher than many of our neighbors with really monumental houses because it’s based on the whole property, which we bought for very little almost 50 years ago, rather than the home that needs to be protected in the case of a fire.”

How it will work

Chatham County will use reserve funds to cover Chatham Fire's costs with an eye toward implementing a fee, similar to the dry trash fee, to pay themselves back. The cost of the fee has yet to be determined, but Chatham County Manager Lee Smith told the board he could have something ready in the coming week.

"What we can do, and I'll use the example of square footage, we can pull square footage from the tax assessor, it's simple math... We would then back (Chatham Fire's) budget into that and see what individual residents and businesses would pay," Smith said.

The board will likely vote on the final details during the next meeting on Dec. 17, which is also the last meeting of 2021.

Following Friday’s vote, Kearns said he was ecstatic at the outcome.

"The fact that the county commission unanimously voted to fully fund and support the fire department beginning Jan. 1 is a better result than we could expect and the best Christmas present for all of our first responders,” he said, adding that the department will be issuing prorated refunds to property owners.

Kearns also hopes that the partnership with the county will present additional opportunities.

"We hope with this closer partnership with the county that they will also consider future uses of SPLOST money for rebuilding, relocating and even purchasing land for stations because the annexation issue that has been driving everyone crazy has also affected the placement of our fire stations," he said.

