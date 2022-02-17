Chatham chairman: 'We went by their rules' when drawing, voting on redistricting maps

Credit: Courtesy of Metropolitan Planning Commission Credit: Courtesy of Metropolitan Planning Commission

Timing is everything

Chatham takes a different approach than the state when it comes to redistricting.

A non-partisan third party group, the Chatham-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission, draws the shared map for the Chatham Commission and School Board. Once the map drawn by the MPC pass both bodies, it still goes to the state level for approval.

Ellis defended the original map. He said the MPC adhered to their non-partisan assignment.

“When we did maps with the MPC, we did it based upon the law, and we did it based upon the numbers,” Ellis said. “It didn't matter if you were Democrat or Republican, we were not looking at that.”

State Sen. Lester Jackson (D-Savannah) has been involved with redistricting three times since first being elected to the Georgia General Assembly in 1999. He says that while lawmakers have the right to seek changes to a legislative map and draft new ones, as Petrea and Stephens have done, the Chatham delegation typically defers to the county’s map choice.

“The county and school board, traditionally, have submitted their ideas and their intentions of how they want the local lines drawn,” Jackson said. “And traditionally, the local delegation and Chatham County has always accepted the ideas of whatever the School Board and the county submitted.”

Yet Petrea and Stephens contend that the commission was slow to send them the approved map. The new districts passed the commission on Jan. 14, but the Petrea and Stephens say they didn’t see them until Jan. 28.

Typically, Jackson said, the county redistricting bill is sent through the statehouse as local legislation, meaning only Chatham’s legislators vote on the bill. According to Jackson the process takes at least five days.

Two weeks, or 10 business days, passed between Jan. 28 and Feb. 11, the day Stephens first attempted to send the new maps back to the county for review.

Next steps

The intention of having the MPC draw the maps in the first place is to keep redistricting free from partisan influence. But the changes commissioned by Petrea and Stephens were not communicated to the Democrats in the Chatham delegation - the four Democratic members saw the revised map for the first time on Tuesday.

"The appearance of this is something that's very partisan, and it's making it tough for the rest of the delegation to palate," Rep. Derek Mallow (D-Savannah) said Tuesday.

Petrea and Stephens' proposed map touches all of the districts in Chatham County, and the copy provided to the Chatham Commission on Tuesday is an outline, not a detailed view that allows for precinct-by-precinct analysis.

Ellis says the commission won't be able to understand the changes fully until they have the files for the map that overlay the district onto a zoomable map, which illustrates in detail the most minute changes, down to the street level.

A request to the Office of Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment for these detailed documents had not been fulfilled as of the time of publication.

But even with the outline view, Ellis says he sees potential issues. A district map is a moving puzzle: if the borders of one district are moved, the others have to be adjusted to make up for it.

He says that could cause the same issues that two commissioners, Pat Farrell and Helen Stone, had with the original map, but for other parts of the county Farrell's and Stone's objections led to Petrea and Stephens seeking map changes..

"I can say this. The same thing that Pat Farrell, and Helen [Stone] are complaining about? They want to do that to other people. And they don't mind it happened to other folks. But they don't want it to happen to them," Ellis said. "It will not work because it unbalances the numbers, and it puts the burden on people, who, I guess they just don't care about."

Ellis has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Friday to discuss the redistricting process as well as other county matters.

"I base things on facts and figures, and what I think is best for Chatham County as a whole," Ellis said. "And what they're doing and what they did with the legislator is not the best thing for Chatham."

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

