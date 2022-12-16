Changes proposed for Cumberland Island. See what the National Parks Service has in mind

Rich in its dune systems, upland forest and salt marshes, the island is a popular destination for tourists nestled just above the Georgia-Florida border.

The park service is hoping to craft a plan to set the agency on course to balance visitor experiences with environmental protection for the coming decades. Highlights of the plan include:

Doubling the number of people visiting each day on the ferry to 600. An additional 100 people could be delivered if the park service opts to open a new docking site at Plum Orchard.

In a November meeting, NPS Visitor Use Management Specialist Andrew White said the proposed plan takes a new approach to get a more accurate read of how many visitors are on-site each day. White said the current management fails to take into account non-ferry boaters and overnight campers visiting the island.

Establishing capacities at discrete areas of the island to better conserve each space.

Two new wilderness campsites are proposed on the north end of the island to help disperse campers. The Yankee Paradise campsite might be decommissioned to allow for vegetation to regrow.

Fifty-four more individual campers would be permitted on backcountry and front-country campsites. A new boat-in campsite is proposed at Beach Creek in the southern part of the island. The Hunt Camp near Plum Orchard is proposed to become a public campsite.

New trails to help visitors explore harder-to-reach areas in the wilderness throughout the island.

Increased commercial visitor services, including continued kayak and canoe rentals as well as a location to sell health, safety and bookstore items.

Cyclists might be permitted on all public roads on the island, including the road connecting Sea Camp dock and Sea Camp Campground as well as parking areas. However, the proposal does state that the possession and use of bicycles in the designated wilderness area are still prohibited.

A new access for boaters is proposed on the south end of the island.

A shorebird protection area is proposed on the south end of the beach per Georgia Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommendations, which also have the area designated as dog-free to protect threatened, nesting shorebirds and sea turtles.

To see if the plan is working or not, White said the park will monitor a couple of indicators: the number of people entering posted closures of sensitive shorebird areas, the number of people per viewshed at Nightengale Beach and the number of people encountered on trails in designated wilderness. These will help the park understand if it is staying within its capacity.

Danger to the primitive nature

Jessica Howell-Edwards, executive director of the nonprofit Wild Cumberland, said she has concerns that the plan will negatively impact the national seashore's intent to remain a primitive, wild space.

"There would be significant changes in recreational boat use and boat access to the island," Howell-Edwards said, "and given the number of threatened and endangered species critical habitat ... I think that it certainly warrants more data and more environmental impact analysis in order for the public to really be able to properly evaluate the impacts."

Especially with the increased commercial activities, like a store and more rentals and tours, Howell-Edwards said she thinks the plan would fundamentally change the character of the experience on the south end of the island and in the wilderness.

We want to have the visitors to have a good experience, but truthfully, resource protection trumps visitor experience. Emily Jones

Emily Jones, Southeast regional director of the National Parks Conservation Association, said there are lots of bright spots in the plan: shorebird protection areas, moving campsites to allow for regrowth and the ability to visit for shorter intervals. She is confident her organization and a strong collection of other stakeholders will continue to be involved in the planning process to make solid outcomes, although she still worries about wildlife protection in the face of these long-term changes.

"This is a 20-year plan," Jones said. "Nothing happens overnight."

It's going to take more money and staffing, and will be implemented incrementally over time. There are still details to be hammered out, such as the use of e-bikes, which she and Howell-Edwards both said are so new they are still awaiting policy prescriptions from the park service, the subject of a current lawsuit the agency is facing.

"We want to have the visitors to have a good experience, but truthfully, resource protection trumps visitor experience," Jones said.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached by phone at 921-328-4411 or at mmecke@gannett.com.

