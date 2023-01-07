Local school tours are planned most mornings, but the public is welcome to attend in the afternoon and evening by RSVP-ing at savj.org/hate-ends-now-tour. It is recommended to anyone of any faith and ages 13 and older.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Across the world, waves of violence and anti-Semitism have risen and Rabbi Lob said that he hopes an experience like this one will open people's hearts and show a path towards preventing further hatred. "They need to see how far hatred can take people and they need to learn that we need to focus on preventing hatred and building up love and compassion," he said.

"So it's important to see how far hatred can go in order not to get stuck in the hatred, but in order to move forward and building a positive future. I really want to empower people towards a love compassion and taking a stand against each other."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Cattle Car Experience takes Savannah through Holocaust education amid rise in anti-Semitism