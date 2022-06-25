More on the raids: House of Prayer churches near military bases in Georgia raided by FBI. Here's what we know

The chase ended when Rincon police K-9 Officer Ian Gallagher stopped the vehicle by hitting it head-on with his K-9 vehicle near the intersection of Fort Howard Road and Windsong Drive.

Sullivan said no parade bystanders were seriously injured. Sullivan said Gallagher was injured, and is being evaluated at an area hospital. His K-9, Razor, sustained no injuries.

The parade leads up to the Freedom Rings Parade and Festival, an Independence Day celebration held annually in Rincon. The parade runs from Compassion Church, down Fort Howard Road, crossing over Ga. 21 and turning left on Brentwood.

Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Car weaves through Rincon Freedom Rings Parade, injuring officer. Driver arrested, sheriff says