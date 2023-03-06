BreakingNews
Second sports betting bill fails in Georgia Senate
By the numbers: Counting the need-to-knows for the 2023 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
7 hours ago

As the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes over the eastern half of the Historic District one day each year, attendees often voice the same question in myriad ways: How many?

Looking ahead to the 199th edition of the tradition, which kicks off at 10:15 a.m. on March 17, here's the numbers to know.

3: The length, in miles, of the parade route

5-7: The number of aides selected each year by the grand marshal. Aides typically include family members and close friends

6: The number of Savannah's historic squares along the parade route, all of them popular viewing spots

17: The date in March of the parade - unless St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday, in which case the parade is held on March 16. The 2024 parade will be staged on March 16

22: The number of officers in the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, the group tasked with organizing the event

30:  The maximum length, in feet, of parade floats

200: The number of U.S. Army soldiers from Fort Stewart expected to march in the parade

315: The projected number of entrants for the 2023 parade

1824: The first public celebration and parade organized by the Hibernian Society

1926: The debut year of the parade grand marshal. Dr. Michael J. Egan was the first

400,000: The estimated number of attendees for the parade and post-parade festival

