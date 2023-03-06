By the numbers: Counting the need-to-knows for the 2023 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade

17: The date in March of the parade - unless St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday, in which case the parade is held on March 16. The 2024 parade will be staged on March 16

22: The number of officers in the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, the group tasked with organizing the event

30: The maximum length, in feet, of parade floats

200: The number of U.S. Army soldiers from Fort Stewart expected to march in the parade

315: The projected number of entrants for the 2023 parade

1824: The first public celebration and parade organized by the Hibernian Society

1926: The debut year of the parade grand marshal. Dr. Michael J. Egan was the first

400,000: The estimated number of attendees for the parade and post-parade festival

